Where to Watch Doctor Strange 2 Online

It doesn't take a wizard to watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness online for free. After grossing nearly $950 million since its theatrical release in theaters in May, Doctor Strange 2 is available to stream online starting June 22 on Disney+. After the events of Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: No Way Home, the sorcerer Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) seeks help from his ally, Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong), when the actions of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) — the former Avenger since christened the Scarlet Witch — endangers the realities of Earth-616, Earth-838, and the entire Multiverse.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the sequel to Doctor Strange (2016) and the Marvel Studios Original series WandaVision (2021). As of June 22, all three titles are streaming on Disney+ with an active subscription. (Prices start at $7.99/month or $79.99/year for new subscribers; an ad-supported tier at a reduced cost will launch later in 2022.)

Doctor Strange 2 is currently streaming exclusively on Disney+ and won't be available to watch on popular services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, or Hulu. It joins the more than a dozen Marvel Cinematic Universe movies streaming in IMAX Enhanced on Disney+, featuring IMAX's expanded aspect ratio of 1.90:1.

If you don't have a Disney+ subscription, Doctor Strange 2 will be available to buy on digital and disc starting on July 26.

Per the official Disney+ description: "In Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary."

Where to pre-order Doctor Strange 2 on 4K UHD disc, Blu-ray and DVD:

Directed by Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/the Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Sorcerer Supreme Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, and Charlize Theron as Clea. Watch now on Disney+.

