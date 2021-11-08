13 Marvel Films Getting IMAX Enhanced Upgrade on Disney+ This Week

As part of the Disney+ day event on November 12th, Disney will begin offering select Marvel Studios films in IMAX’s Expanded Aspect Ratio on the streaming service. Considering how much Marvel Studios’ latest films have helped IMAX bounce back from the pandemic, the move seems appropriate. IMAX’s Expanded Aspect Ratio is 1:90:1, offering as much as 26% more pictures in select scenes, providing, in many cases, an image that is closer to what the filmmakers intended. Disney plans to bring more enhanced audio and visual technology to Disney+, including IMAX signature sound by DTS, sometime soon. This news makes Disney+ the first streaming service to IMAX Enhance to viewers at home.

There will be 13 Marvel Studios titles available with IMAX’s expanded aspect ratio beginning on Friday. The offerings include Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which makes its streaming debut on Disney+ on the same day. You get get a glimpse at the differing picture below.

The complete list of 13 films follows. Availability varies by region:

Iron Man

Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Captain America: Civil War

Doctor Strange

Thor: Ragnarok

Black Panther

Avengers: Infinity War

Ant-Man and The Wasp

Captain Marvel

Avengers: Endgame

Black Widow

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

“For more than a decade, IMAX has helped filmmakers take fans across the Marvel Cinematic Universe in theaters, and now that epic journey crosses into a new world: the home,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. “IMAX, Disney, and Marvel Studios are giving the fans what they want: the most immersive viewing experience throughout the life of a Marvel Studios film, from exclusive theatrical release to the library at-home where they can now watch the Avengers assemble with more picture than ever before.”

The list includes three films by the Russo Brothers. Anthony Russo recorded a video expressing his feelings on the IMAX Expanded Aspect Ratio coming to Disney+, which you can find below.

https://twitter.com/Russo_Brothers/status/1457708779806490632

The Disney+ news is the latest continuation of Marvel Studios and IMAX’s relationship. The two companies have collaborated since 2010. Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame were the first films shot entirely with IMAX digital cameras. All titles available on November 12th include select sequences in IMAX’s Expanded Aspect Ratio.

What do you think of Disney+ getting Marvel movies in IMAX’s Expanded Aspect Ratio? Let us know in the comments section. The IMAX-enhanced movies go live on Disney+ on Disney+ Day, November 12th.