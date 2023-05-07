John Cena Drives a Cannon Car In New Fast X Clip

May is here, which means Fast X is just around the corner. The tenth installment to the Fast Saga is expected to be the franchise's penultimate film, and it's got a star-studded cast of returning actors as well as series newcomers. One such returning actor is John Cena, who first appeared in F9 as Dominic Toretto's (Vin Diesel) villainous brother, Jakob Toretto. In classic Fast fashion, Cena is back, but this time he's a good guy, and it looks like he'll be protecting his nephew along the way. New clips from the movie have been released this week and the latest shows Jakob driving Dom's son, Little Brian (Leo Abelo Perry), as they attempt to escape the clutches of the franchise's newest evil mastermind, Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa). As they drive, Jakob asks Brian if he's "ready," and the littlest Toretto pulls a level to reveal one of the coolest car tricks we've seen in the franchise so far: a car cannon!

"A daring escape, explosions, and a cannon car. Check out this clip from Fast X, the tenth film in the Fast & Furious saga, starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jason Momoa, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Jason Statham, Sung Kang, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, Scott Eastwood, with Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, and Rita Moreno," IGN captioned the new clip on YouTube. You can check it out below:

How Does Jason Momoa's Character Tie In To The Fast Saga?

Jason Momoa's Dante is the son of Hernan Reyes, who was played by Joaquim de Almeida in Fast Five. You can read the official description of Fast X's connection to Fast Five here: "In 2011's Fast Five, Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro. What they didn't know was that Reyes' son, Dante (Aquaman's Jason Momoa), witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price. Dante's plot will scatter Dom's family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London, and from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son (Leo Abelo Perry, Black-ish) is the ultimate target of Dante's vengeance."

Directed by Louis Leterrier, Fast X opens in theaters on May 19th.