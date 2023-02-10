It's a Fast family reunion. Universal Pictures on Thursday confirmed the star-studded cast of Fast X, the 10th and penultimate installment in the Fast Saga. ComicBook attended the Fast X trailer reveal event in Los Angeles, where star and producer Vin Diesel (Dom Toretto) joined longtime Fast and Furious cast members Michelle Rodriguez (Letty), Chris "Ludacris" Bridges (Tej), Tyrese Gibson (Roman), and Sung Kang (Han) in revealing who's getting back behind the wheel for the long-running franchise's final ride. The trailer drops online worldwide Friday, and the end of the road begins when Fast X hits theaters on May 19th.

Universal also released the first look at the Fast X cast in a new teaser announcing tickets are now on sale, which you can watch below.

In addition to Diesel, Rodriguez, Bridges, Gibson, and Kang, returning cast members include Jordana Brewster and John Cena as Mia and Jakob Toretto, Jason Statham as the reformed Deckard Shaw, Nathalie Emmanuel as hacker Ramsey, Scott Eastwood as "Little Nobody," Helen Mirren as Magdalene "Queenie" Shaw, Cardi B as Leysa, Michael Rooker as Buddy, and Charlize Theron as the psychotic cyberterrorist Cipher.

Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) also star alongside fellow Fast first-timers Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad), Alan Ritchson (Reacher), and legendary EGOT-winning actress Rita Moreno (West Side Story) as Abuela Toretto. Fast X's four-minute trailer revealed Momoa is playing new villain Dante, the son of Brazilian drug lord Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida), who was gunned down by DSS Agent Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) after Toretto's crew pulled off their high-speed Rio heist in Fast Five.

"It's been a privilege to be in this iconic franchise and to be the next bad guy and tear this beautiful family apart," Momoa said in a video message.

After F9 shot into the stratosphere — literally, by sending a souped-up Pontiac Fiero into space — Diesel confirmed the tenth Fast and Furious would return to the more grounded, street-level feel of 2001's original The Fast and the Furious.

"You wanted to go back to the streets of L.A. You wanted to return to racing, and what that feels like," Diesel told fans at the trailer premiere. "You wanted to return to the cars that made this franchise what it is. The support you've given us, you've allowed us to be your family, and we take a lot of pride in that."

Louis Leterrier (Transporter 2, The Incredible Hulk) is taking the wheel of Fast X after longtime franchise director Justin Lin, who remains a producer, departed the production over creative differences in April 2022. Fast X opens in theaters May 19th.