Fast X Featurette Breaks Down Jason Momoa's Dante

Fast X is on deck to hit heaters and kick off the summer movie season for 2023 – and the tenth film will feature a milestone new villain in Jason Momoa's Dante. In a new featurette for Fast X we get a better breakdown of who Dante is – not just the son of Fast Five villain, drug lord Hernan Reyes – but a ruthless and cunning black-ops madman who is being positioned as Dominic Toretto's (Vin Diesel) evil opposite!

The featurette reveals a scene of Dom talking to new character Tess (Brie Larson) where he puts the pieces together that Dante is the son of Hernan Reyes. Meanwhile, the featurette mainly features Momoa talking about loving cars and motorcycles and naturally taking that love to The Fast Saga franchise – as well as reiterating that his animal inspiration for Dante is... a peacock. Perhaps that reference helps to explain some of the strange idiosyncrasies that Dante clearly demonstrates – whether it's doing a curtsy (with an "Enchanté") while introducing himself to Dom, or creepily stroking the barrels of guns with his fingers while in the midst of a tense standoff.

"Dom this time is worried for his family and worried for the world," director Louis Leterrier explains. "He's met his match; this enemy is fluid, he's a snake, we don't know where he's going. Dante's obsessed with Dom. Dante has learned from Dom, and he knows everything about Dom. It's strange to have an enemy who adores you."

"The way that Jason portrays this character, Dante Reyes, really plays nicely into the mythology," Vin Diesel adds. Franchise big-bad Charlize Theron (Cipher) talks about how Momoa pumps Dante full of confidence – down to his flamboyant fashion style. Michelle Rodriguez jumps in to echo Theron and how visually... stimulating it is to be making the film with Momoa in this role.

For his part, Momoa says that "It's exciting to just be a piece in the puzzle of wrapping up something that's so important to pop culture."

What Is Fast X About?

Synopsis: The end of the road begins. Fast X, the tenth film in the Fast and Furious Saga, launches the final chapters of one of cinema's most storied and popular global franchises, now in its third decade and still going strong with the same core cast and characters as when it began. Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they've ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who's fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything-and everyone-that Dom loves, forever. In 2011's Fast Five, Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro. What they didn't know was that Reyes' son, Dante (Aquaman's Jason Momoa), witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price. Dante's plot will scatter Dom's family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London and from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son (Leo Abelo Perry, Black-ish) is the ultimate target of Dante's vengeance.

"Directed by Louis Leterrier (Clash of the Titans, The Incredible Hulk), Fast X stars returning cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, John Cena and Scott Eastwood, with Oscar® winner Helen Mirren and Oscar® winner Charlize Theron.

The film also features an extraordinary new cast including Oscar® winner Brie Larson as Tess, a rogue representative from the Agency; Alan Richtson (Reacher) as Aimes, the new head of the Agency who doesn't hold the same fondness for Dom's crew as his predecessor, Mr. Nobody; Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad) as a Brazilian street racer with a powerful tie to Dom's past; and legendary Oscar® winner Rita Moreno as Dom and Mia's Abuelita Toretto.

Fast X is produced by Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Justin Lin, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Samantha Vincent. The executive producers are Joseph M. Caracciolo, Jr., David Cain, Chris Morgan, Amanda Lewis and Mark Bomback."

Fast X has a release date of May 19th.