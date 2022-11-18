Watch Netflix's First Trailer for Jason Momoa's Slumberland

Netflix is gearing up for a big fall. The streaming giant will be home to the highly-anticipated sequel to 2019's Knives Out, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and will also debut dozens of top-billed originals. Among those is Slumberland, a fantasy comedy-adventure that is based on an early 20th century comic strip. As is commonplace with Netflix pictures in this day and age, the film has stacked up its supporting cast, enlisting the talents of Jason Momoa (Aquaman), India de Beaufort (Kimi), Kyle Chandler (Godzilla vs. Kong) and more to stand behind leading breakout star Marlow Barkley (Single Parents).

While the production journey for Slumberland has been riddled with setbacks, as the film cast Momoa just ten days behind the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, filming was able to kick off early last year and stay tight on schedule. Production commenced on February 18, 2021 and wrapped on May 19, 2021, making the shoot a standard three months.

15 months later, and the first footage for Slumberland has arrived.

The footage opens with Chandler tucking his daughter, Barkley's Nema, into bed before she requests a bedtime story. Chandler promises her a tale about a place she can only dream of, and subsequent shots transform the real world into a fantasy land. From there, Momoa's Flip welcomes Nema to his world, Slumberland. The new friends then jump "from dream to dream" before the trailer concludes with Chandler wishing his daughter "sweet dreams."

Slumberland is directed by Francis Lawrence, the visionary behind The Hunger Games films, including upcoming prequel The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. While Lawrence spent four years away from directing, as 2018's Red Sparrow is his last credited title, Slumberland kicks off a busy two years for the celebrated filmmaker. Next November will be home to the aforementioned Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and if it performs well, Lawrence might have another trilogy on his hands.

As for Momoa, this picture is his only scheduled film in 2022 after Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was delayed until March 2023. When his DCEU solo sequel arrives, it will kick off a blockbuster year for the former Game of Thrones star, as Momoa makes his Fast & Furious debut in next summer's Fast X. On the serialized side of things, Momoa's See is currently in its third season on Apple TV+ and is releasing episodes throughout the fall.

Slumberland streams on Netflix this November 18th.