Kung Fu Panda 4 is kicking into home theaters. Marking the return of the Jack Black-voiced Dragon Warrior panda Po for the first time in eight years, DreamWorks Animation's Kung Fu Panda 4 hit theaters on March 8 and earned $410 million at the global box office — the lowest of the kung fu-fighting franchise spanning 2008's Kung Fu Panda ($631 million), 2011's Kung Fu Panda 2 ($665 million), and 2016's Kung Fu Panda 3 ($521 million).

If you missed it in theaters — or if you want to hear Tenacious D's cover of Britney Spears' "Hit Me Baby One More Time" just one more time — here's how to watch Kung Fu Panda 4 at home.

Kung Fu Panda 4 Digital Release Date



Kung Fu Panda 4 is available to rent ($19.99) or buy ($29.99) on digital platforms starting Tuesday, April 9.

What Time Is Kung Fu Panda 4 Out on Digital?



Can't wait to stream Kung Fu Panda 4? The movie will be available to stream or download starting at 9:00 p.m. PDT on April 8.

Where to Watch Kung Fu Panda 4 at Home



The movie is available at the following retailers and platforms:

Fandango at Home

Xfinity

Prime Video

Apple TV+

YouTube

Microsoft Store

Verizon

Spectrum

DirecTV

When Is Kung Fu Panda 4 Coming Out on Streaming?



Universal Pictures has yet to announce when Kung Fu Panda 4 is available to stream, but the movie will eventually land on Peacock before heading to Netflix. (In 2021, the two companies signed a deal that makes Universal-released DreamWorks movies available on Peacock for four months, followed by a 10-month window on Netflix.) DreamWorks' Trolls Band Together hit theaters on Nov. 17, VOD on Dec. 19, and disc on Jan. 16 before landing on Peacock on March 15, so it might be a while before you can stream Kung Fu Panda 4 on Peacock.

Kung Fu Panda 4 Cast and Synopsis



In Kung Fu Panda 4, after three death-defying adventures defeating world-class villains with his unmatched courage and mad martial arts skills, Po, the Dragon Warrior, is called upon by destiny to … give it a rest already. More specifically, he's tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace. That poses a couple of obvious problems. First, Po knows as much about spiritual leadership as he does about the paleo diet, and second, he needs to quickly find and train a new Dragon Warrior before he can assume his new lofty position.

Even worse, there's been a recent sighting of a wicked, powerful sorceress, Chameleon, a tiny lizard who can shapeshift into any creature, large or small. And Chameleon has her greedy, beady little eyes on Po's Staff of Wisdom, which would give her the power to re-summon all the master villains whom Po has vanquished to the spirit realm. So, Po's going to need some help. He finds it (kinda?) in the form of crafty, quick-witted thief Zhen, a corsac fox who really gets under Po's fur but whose skills will prove invaluable. In their quest to protect the Valley of Peace from Chameleon's reptilian claws, this comedic odd-couple duo will have to work together. In the process, Po will discover that heroes can be found in the most unexpected places.

Kung Fu Panda 4 features the voices of Jack Black (The Super Mario Bros. Movie) as Po, Awkwafina (The Bad Guys) as Zhen, Viola Davis (The Suicide Squad) as the Chameleon, Dustin Hoffman (the Kung Fu Panda trilogy) as Shifu, James Hong (Everything Everywhere All at Once) as Mr. Ping, Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad) as Li, Ke Huy Quan (Loki) as Han, and Ian McShane (Kung Fu Panda) as Po's arch-nemesis Tai Lung.