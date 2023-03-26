Shazam! Fury of the Gods Passes Major Box Office Milestone

Shazam! Fury of the Gods hit theaters last weekend, and it's had a disappointing run at the box office so far. The DC sequel had an opening day total of $11.7 million, which was a huge step down from the first Shazam!'s $20.3 million. In total, the movie earned $65.5 million globally last weekend. During its second weekend at the box office, Shazam! Fury of the Gods was quickly overtaken by John Wick: Chapter 4. However, the DC film still managed to reach a major milestone this weekend. Despite poor reviews and lower-than-expected turnout, the movie has still crossed $100 million at the box office.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods has officially earned $102.4 million at the global box office. For comparison, the first Shazam! earned $102 million internationally in its opening weekend alone. During Shazam! Fury of the Gods' first week, the movie made about $65.5 million globally, which means it earned about $37 million this weekend. Considering the movie's budget was reported $125 million, it still has a ways to go before it's no longer considered a box office flop.

Has Zachary Levi Reacted To Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Box Office Numbers?

Shazam! star Zachary Levi has spoken out about recent headlines regarding Shazam! Fury of the Gods. In an Instagram Live video, Levi addressed the performance Shazam! Fury of the Gods and explained the controversial Instagram post he made. The actor shared a fan's recap of The Wrap's recent reporting suggesting that Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson nixed the Justice Society members appearing in Fury of the Gods as well as a cameo from Levi in the post-credits scene of Black Adam. At the time, Levi captioned that Instagram Story with "The truth shall set you free," and during this live video, he expanded upon it further.

"I may or may not have, you know, reposted something in my stories about a story that I had nothing to do with, that [The Wrap] had reported," Levi explained. "And then I got flack about it, because people were saying, 'You're trying to blame this guy because you're not doing well. You're trying to blame...' Listen, I haven't blamed anybody. There's not one single person that I have blamed for anything about the way that our movie has performed. If you're listening to videos, or watching videos of me, or looking at things and you're getting that idea — you are being fooled. You are being brainwashed. You are looking at propaganda. Those are clips. Those are edited. Those are taken completely out of context. And so, I just encourage you, if you're out there if you're hearing this right now — and by the way, this will probably all get chopped up too. The irony. But I swear to you, I'm not blaming any of you. I'm really not. I have my thoughts about what's going on, but here's the thing. The reason I decided to share that was not because I want to blame anybody for anything. It's because I do not want to be blamed for things that are not on me. And I know, as a leader and I believe a protector of my family, my family and everyone who worked so hard on these movies, and everybody who worked so hard at New Line and Warner Brothers and DC. The hard working wonderful people, and these organizations, and everyone within this Shazam production. For years, we have been doing everything we can to fight for you, the fans."

