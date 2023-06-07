Where to Watch the Transformers Movies Online

When Transformers: Rise of the Beasts rolls out into theaters on June 9th, it will be the franchise's first return to the big screen in five years. The follow-up to 2018's Bumblebee takes place in 1994 with a new cast of humans (Ironheart's Anthony Ramos and Swarm's Dominique Fishback) and a new breed of Transformer: the Maximals. The robot beasts must unite with the hidden Autobots trying to return to their home world Cybertron — Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen), Bumblebee, Mirage (Pete Davidson), and Arcee (Liza Koshy) — before Scourge (Peter Dinklage) and his Terrorcons can use an ancient artifact to summon Unicron (Colman Domingo) and destroy Earth.

Noah (Ramos) and Elena (Fishback) join forces with the Autobots to try and prevent Earth's annihilation, but even the heroic 'bots are unprepared for the powerful faction of Transformers beings— simian warrior Optimus Primal (Ron Perlman), the soaring Airazor (Michelle Yeoh), the majestic Cheetor (Tongayi Chirisa), and the armor-plated Rhinox (David Sobolov) — who might hold the key to reuniting the Autobots with their home world of Cybertron.

"You don't need to know much. If anything, Bumblebee got here in 1987, along with Optimus Prime, and they've tried to seek refuge on Earth until they can get back to Cybertron. Ultimately, all you need to know is that they're trying to get back to Cybertron," director Steven Caple Jr. explained about the new movie, which stands alone from Bumblebee and Michael Bay's first franchise-spawning Transformers movie. "If you can go into this movie just knowing that piece of information, you'll be able to track it completely. It doesn't mess up any of the timeline in 2006, 2007. We're actually going in a direction that allows us to protect that side of the universe, but that's all you need to know."

Transformers Movies in Order



Bay's Transformers (2007), Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009), Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011), Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014), and Transformers: The Last Knight (2017) are not required viewing for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, a de facto sequel to Bumblebee (2018), which took place on 1987 Earth. But for fans wanting to revisit the franchise before Beasts, we've rounded up all the ways to watch the Transformers movies online. (See the Transformers movies, ranked.)

Where Are the Transformers Movies Streaming?



Where to Watch Transformers 1 Online



Young teenager Sam Witwicky becomes involved in the ancient struggle between two extraterrestrial factions of transforming robots – the heroic Autobots and the evil Decepticons. Sam holds the clue to unimaginable power and the Decepticons will stop at nothing to retrieve it.



Transformers (2007) is currently available to stream on the TNT, TBS, and TruTV apps. It's also available to rent or buy on digital retailers, including Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, the Microsoft Store, Redbox, YouTube, and Vudu.

Where to Watch Transformers 2 Online

The battle for Earth continues in this action-packed blockbuster from director Michael Bay and executive producer Steven Spielberg. When college-bound Sam Witwicky (Shia LaBeouf) learns the truth about the ancient origins of the Transformers, he must accept his destiny and join Optimus Prime and Bumblebee in their epic battle against the Decepticons, who have returned stronger than ever with a plan to destroy our world.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) is not currently streaming free, but it's available to rent or buy on Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, the Microsoft Store, Redbox, YouTube, and Vudu.

Where to Watch Transformers 3 Online

A mysterious event from Earth's past threatens to ignite a war so big that the Transformers alone will not be able to save the planet. Sam Witwicky and the Autobots must fight against the darkness to defend our world from the Decepticons' all-consuming evil in the smash hit from director Michael Bay and executive producer Steven Spielberg.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) is streaming on Paramount+ (subscription required) and streaming free with ads on Pluto TV (no subscription or login required). Try Paramount+ here.

The movie is also available to rent or buy on Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, the Microsoft Store, Redbox, YouTube, and Vudu.

Where to Watch Transformers 4 Online

From director Michael Bay and executive producer Steven Spielberg comes the best 'Transformers' ever! With humanity facing extinction from a terrifying new threat, it's up to Optimus Prime and the Autobots to save the world. But now that our government has turned against them, they'll need a new team of allies, including inventor Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg) and the fearsome Dinobots!

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) is currently available to stream on Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, and MGM+. It's available to rent or purchase on Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, the Microsoft Store, Redbox, YouTube, and Vudu.

Where to Watch Transformers 5 Online

Our world's greatest hero becomes our fiercest enemy when Optimus Prime launches a mission to save Cybertron by destroying Earth. Now Bumblebee and Cade Yeager must lead the Autobots against their former ally in the ultimate battle to save mankind from annihilation.

Transformers: The Last Knight (2017) is currently only available to stream with a subscription to Fubo TV or DirecTV. The movie is also available to rent or buy on Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, the Microsoft Store, Redbox, YouTube, and Vudu.

Where to Watch Transformers: Bumblebee Online

Cybertron has fallen. When Optimus Prime sends Bumblebee to defend Earth, his journey to become a hero begins. Charlie Watson (Hailee Steinfeld), a teenager trying to find her place in the world, discovers and repairs the battle-scarred robot, who's disguised as a Volkswagen Beetle. As the Decepticons hunt down the surviving Autobots with the help of a secret agency led by Agent Burns (John Cena), Bumblebee and Charlie team up to protect the world in an action-packed adventure that's fun for the whole family.

Bumblebee (2018) is currently available to stream on Paramount+, Fubo TV, and DirecTV. You can also rent or buy the movie on Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, the Microsoft Store, Redbox, YouTube, and Vudu.

The Bumblebee + Transformers 6-movie collection bundling all six movies is available to own on Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and available digitally on Apple TV+, Vudu/Fandango, Google Play, and Microsoft. The Transformers Limited Edition Steelbook 6-Movie Collection set, which packages the first six movies in steelbook editions, is currently on sale on Amazon.