Indiana Jones and Transformers Movies Among 200 New Titles Streaming Free on Pluto TV This Summer

New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Transformers, Mission: Impossible, and Indiana Jones movies are opening in theaters this summer — and to prepare, Pluto TV is streaming past installments for free. From June through August, the free streaming service is adding more than 200 titles as part of Pluto TV's Popcorn Summer Movies 2023 slate. The summer-long movie extravaganza includes the first four Indiana Jones and Mission: Impossible movies, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Transformers sequels, and fan-favorites like Titanic, Star Trek Beyond, Good Burger, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, and many more.

Watch the sizzle reel above and see the newly-added movies joining the thousands of free titles offered on the platform below.

Pluto TV's Popcorn Summer Movies 2023 Schedule

Popcorn Summer Movies: June Films

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Titanic

Gladiator

Pain & Gain

Crawl

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Four Brothers

The Gambler (2014)

Bridget Jones's Diary

Runaway Bride

Star Trek Beyond

Clear and Present Danger

Selma

The Fugitive

Poltergeist

Magnolia

The Fifth Element

Made of Honor

Sleepless

Runaway Jury

I Love You Phillip Morris

Machine Gun Preacher

Oculus

Almost Famous

Basic Instinct

Downsizing

The Fighter

Ghost in the Shell (2017)

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters

The Island

Minority Report

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Terminator Genysis

Tropic Thunder

The Kings of Summer

The Aviator

The Crow

Fresh

The Yards

Sicario

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

Criminal (2016)

Popcorn Summer Movies: July Films

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Top Gun

Forrest Gump

Saving Private Ryan

Terminator Genysis

Old School

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

The Fighting Temptations

Good Burger

Boomerang

Harlem Nights

Clue

Demolition Man

Tango & Cash

Interview With the Vampire

Risky Business

Air Force One

Hancock

The Patriot

XXX

XXX: State of the Union

Sleepless

Final Destination 1-3

City Slickers

Two If By Sea

I Love You Phillip Morris

Machine Gun Preacher

Oculus

The Raven

A.I.: Artificial Intelligence

Arrival

The Back-Up Plan

Beavis & Butt-Head Do America

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Popcorn Summer Movies: August Films

Gladiator

Shooter

World War Z

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

Coach Carter

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

School of Rock

Adventureland

Grease 2

The Truman Show

Good Burger

Boomerang

Harlem Nights

Risky Business

Mars Attacks!

Goodfellas

The Lost Boys

Misery

And So It Goes

Vehicle 19

Action Point

The Adventures of Tintin

The Brady Bunch Movie

A Very Brady Sequel

Dinner for Schmucks

Gambit (2012)

The Honeymooners (2005)

Inside Llewyn Davis

The Mechanic (2011)

Morning Glory

Mother!

Overlord

Primal Fear

Salmon Fishing in the Yemen

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

The Terminal

War of the Worlds (2005)

Bad Santa 1 & 2

Lila and Eve

Is Pluto TV Free?

Paramount's Pluto TV is the leading free streaming television service, offering hundreds of live linear channels and thousands of titles available to stream on-demand. No payments or passwords are required.

Pluto TV can be accessed and streamed across mobile, web, and connected TV devices. You can watch online at pluto.tv or download Pluto TV for free on Amazon FireStick, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xfinity, Xbox consoles, and Playstation consoles. Also available are free apps for Android and Apple iOS devices.

Does Pluto TV Have Commercials?



Pluto TV is a free but ad-supported streaming service. No subscription is required to watch titles on-demand or when tuning into live channels, which have ad breaks similar to traditional linear television. As of 2022, there is not a paid ad-free version of Pluto TV.

Get started with Pluto TV for free here and try Paramount+ for free.