How to Watch the Thor Movies Before Thor: Love and Thunder

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Thor's Hammer (2011) On his way to New Mexico before the events in Thor, agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) stops at a gas station — and encounters a crime in progress.

Thor (2011) The Mighty Thor is set to ascend to the throne of the fantastic realm of Asgard, until his reckless arrogance reignites an ancient war. As a result, Thor is banished to Earth to live among humans. From Earth, Thor must make preparations to stop his evil brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston) from dethroning Odin (Anthony Hopkins), seizing power and imposing his villainous rule on all of Asgard.

The Avengers (2012) When an unexpected army threatens global safety and security, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Director of the international peacekeeping agency known as S.H.I.E.L.D., finds himself in need of a team to pull the world back from the brink of disaster. Spanning the globe, a daring recruitment effort begins.

Thor: The Dark World (2013) While Thor fights to restore order across the cosmos, an ancient race led by vengeful Malekith (Christopher Eccleston) returns to plunge the universe back into darkness. Setting out on his most dangerous and personal journey yet, Thor is forced into an alliance with the treacherous Loki to save his people and those he loves... and our universe itself.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) Good intentions wreak havoc when Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) unwittingly creates Ultron (James Spader), an A.I. monster who vows to achieve "world peace" via mass extinction. Now, the Avengers must reassemble to defeat him and save mankind.

Team Thor: Part 1 (2016) This short satirical doc, directed by Taika Waititi, suggests what Thor might have been doing while the rest of the Avengers were battling each other in Marvel's Captain America: Civil War (2016).

Team Thor: Part 2 (2017) See more of the hilarious partnership between Thor and his roommate Darryl in this satirical short.

Thor: Ragnarok (2017) Thor must race against time to stop the seemingly imminent Ragnarok, a cataclysmic event that could end all of Asgardian civilization. Imprisoned on the other side of the universe and without his mighty hammer, Thor must overcome the odds to ensure that Asgard does not fall into the hands of the ruthless Hela (Cate Blanchett). But first, he must face off against a fellow Avenger in a gladiatorial contest.

Team Darryl (2018) With Thor gone, Darryl begins the search for a new roommate. Unfortunately, only one person responds to his ad... the Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum).

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) With the powerful Thanos (Josh Brolin) on the verge of raining destruction upon the universe, the Avengers and their superhero allies risk everything in the ultimate showdown of all time.

Avengers: Endgame (2019) The epic conclusion to the Infinity Saga that became a critically acclaimed worldwide phenomenon, this dramatic showdown pits the Avengers against Thanos. After devastating events wiped out half the world's population and fractured their ranks, the remaining heroes struggle to move forward. But they most come together to restore order and harmony in the universe and bring their loved ones back.

What If... Thor Were an Only Child? (2021) In this episode of Marvel Studios Original animated series What If...? set in the infinite Multiverse, Thor, who never learned to be a good hero, throws an out-of-control galactic party on Earth.