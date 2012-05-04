How to Watch the Thor Movies Before Thor: Love and Thunder
Before the mighty Thor thunders back into theaters in Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, here's where to watch the Thor movies in order on Disney+. After the events of Avengers: Endgame, the Thor-quel teams God of Thunder turned space viking Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) with mortal ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who wields the magical hammer Mjolnir as the new Goddess of Thunder: The Mighty Thor. Together with King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Korg (Taika Waititi), Team Thor sets out on a new cosmic adventure to combat the threat of the vengeful Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale).
The new Thor Collection on Disney+ assembles every Thor movie in the official MCU timeline order, spanning the Asgardian superhero's first appearance in Thor (2011) through his latest appearance in Avengers: Endgame (2019).
Also included as part of the collection are Marvel One-Shots Team Thor and Team Darryl, director Taika Waititi's mockumentary short films set outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe canon, and new episodes of Marvel Studios LEGENDS exploring the mighty heroes of Thor: Love and Thunder.
See how to watch the Thor movies in order in the guide below.
Thor Movies Viewing Order
A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Thor's Hammer (2011)
On his way to New Mexico before the events in Thor, agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) stops at a gas station — and encounters a crime in progress.prevnext
Thor (2011)
The Mighty Thor is set to ascend to the throne of the fantastic realm of Asgard, until his reckless arrogance reignites an ancient war. As a result, Thor is banished to Earth to live among humans. From Earth, Thor must make preparations to stop his evil brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston) from dethroning Odin (Anthony Hopkins), seizing power and imposing his villainous rule on all of Asgard.prevnext
The Avengers (2012)
When an unexpected army threatens global safety and security, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Director of the international peacekeeping agency known as S.H.I.E.L.D., finds himself in need of a team to pull the world back from the brink of disaster. Spanning the globe, a daring recruitment effort begins.prevnext
Thor: The Dark World (2013)
While Thor fights to restore order across the cosmos, an ancient race led by vengeful Malekith (Christopher Eccleston) returns to plunge the universe back into darkness. Setting out on his most dangerous and personal journey yet, Thor is forced into an alliance with the treacherous Loki to save his people and those he loves... and our universe itself.prevnext
Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)
Good intentions wreak havoc when Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) unwittingly creates Ultron (James Spader), an A.I. monster who vows to achieve "world peace" via mass extinction. Now, the Avengers must reassemble to defeat him and save mankind.prevnext
Team Thor: Part 1 (2016)
This short satirical doc, directed by Taika Waititi, suggests what Thor might have been doing while the rest of the Avengers were battling each other in Marvel's Captain America: Civil War (2016).prevnext
Team Thor: Part 2 (2017)
See more of the hilarious partnership between Thor and his roommate Darryl in this satirical short.prevnext
Thor: Ragnarok (2017)
Thor must race against time to stop the seemingly imminent Ragnarok, a cataclysmic event that could end all of Asgardian civilization. Imprisoned on the other side of the universe and without his mighty hammer, Thor must overcome the odds to ensure that Asgard does not fall into the hands of the ruthless Hela (Cate Blanchett). But first, he must face off against a fellow Avenger in a gladiatorial contest.prevnext
Team Darryl (2018)
With Thor gone, Darryl begins the search for a new roommate. Unfortunately, only one person responds to his ad... the Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum).prevnext
Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
With the powerful Thanos (Josh Brolin) on the verge of raining destruction upon the universe, the Avengers and their superhero allies risk everything in the ultimate showdown of all time.prevnext
Avengers: Endgame (2019)
The epic conclusion to the Infinity Saga that became a critically acclaimed worldwide phenomenon, this dramatic showdown pits the Avengers against Thanos. After devastating events wiped out half the world's population and fractured their ranks, the remaining heroes struggle to move forward. But they most come together to restore order and harmony in the universe and bring their loved ones back.prevnext
What If... Thor Were an Only Child? (2021)
In this episode of Marvel Studios Original animated series What If...? set in the infinite Multiverse, Thor, who never learned to be a good hero, throws an out-of-control galactic party on Earth.prevnext
Marvel Studios LEGENDS (2022)
Marvel Studios LEGENDS celebrates the heroes and villains of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with episodes focused on Thor, Valkyrie, and The Mighty Thor before they return in Thor: Love and Thunder.0comments
The Thor Collection is streaming now on Disney+.
Starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Sif, and Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper as the Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder opens only in theaters July 8.prev