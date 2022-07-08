Thor: Love and Thunder: New Marvel Studios Legends Episodes to Stream on Disney+

Three new episodes of Marvel Studios Legends are thundering onto Disney+. The recap series, which briefly refreshes the events of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its legendary heroes, will return ahead of Thor: Love and Thunder's July 8 premiere in theaters. Premiering July 7 according to a listing on Disney+ DE, the next installments of Marvel Studios Legends will revisit the stories of Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) — now wielding Mjolnir as the Mighty Thor — as they team up to stop the vengeance of Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale).

Disney+ describes the series: "As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand, Marvel Studios LEGENDS celebrates and codifies what has come before. Revisit the epic heroes, villains, and moments from across the MCU in preparation for the highly anticipated stories still to come. Each dynamic segment feeds directly into the upcoming series premiering on Disney+ — setting the stage for future events. Marvel Studios LEGENDS weaves together the many threads that constitute the unparalleled Marvel Cinematic Universe."

With runtimes between 6 and 11 minutes, past episodes of Marvel Studios Legends explored characters from The Avengers, WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Guardians of the Galaxy, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

In addition to the Thor-centric episodes of Marvel Studios Legends, new Marvel content coming to Disney+ in July 2022 includes the making-of Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, episodes of Spidey and His Amazing Friends, and Episodes 5 and 6 of Marvel Studios Original series Ms. Marvel.

Thor (2011), Thor: The Dark World (2013), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), as well as Marvel One-Shot Team Thor and the four-movie Avengers Saga, are already available to stream on Disney+.

Thor: Love and Thunder finds Thor (Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced — a search for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Portman), who — to Thor's surprise — inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late. It opens only in theaters July 8.