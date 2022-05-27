Watch Tom Cruise Terrify James Corden in Top Gun Fighter Jet

✖





Top Gun: Maverick fever is in full effect as Tom Cruise took James Corden for a test flight last night. During their adventure, viewers got treated to the late night host's hysterical terrified expressions as he felt all the force of a standard flight. Maverick is hitting theaters this week and a lot of the reviews for the sequel mention the practical filming elements for the movie. All of the actors had to go through a pretty intense training regimen to get into the cockpit of one of these expensive jets. This is old-hat for Tom Cruise who is famous for doing his own stunts whenever possible. That may be true for the mega-star, but it seems like Corden possibly underestimated their little stunt and the viewers are the really big winners here. Check out his wild reaction to the ride right here.

Comicbook.com's Spencer Perry reviewed Top Gun: Maverick for the site. He enjoyed the film and found the visual stylings to eclipse the original film. Audiences have never seen this kind of aerial action on the big screen before. "Top Gun: Maverick is a movie that is satisfying on the narrative level, in a visual sense, and when accounting for what the movie is actually about," Perry argues. 'The film is the rare sequel that outdoes the original in every way, delivering the ultimate theatrical experience that will have audiences convinced they've just hit crossed Mach 5 themselves."

Top Gun: Maverick has a fresh synopsis ahead of the movie's premiere: "After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him."

"When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: 'Rooster,' the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka 'Goose.' Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it."

Are you looking forward to Top Gun: Maverick? Let us know down in the comments!