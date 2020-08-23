Watchmen Star Patrick Wilson Has Perfect Response to Zack Snyder's Justice League Trailer

✖

As promised weeks ago, DC FanDome brought forth the first official trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League, the highly anticipated director's cut of the DC Comics team-up. From the first frame forward, the trailer is set to Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," a classic tune the vast majority of all fandom is familiar with. In fact, if you're a fan of Snyder's you should know the filmmaker has already used the song at least once in his career — at a pivotal moment in Watchmen, at that.

Fans were quick to point out Snyder used the song during the Watchmen sex scene between Nite Owl II (Patrick Wilson) and Silk Spectre II (Malin Åkerman). It wasn't all too long after the trailer popped up that Wilson made sure to retweet the clip, reminding Snyder has was very familiar with the song.

I know that song. 🦉 https://t.co/86bi8Strds — patrick wilson (@patrickwilson73) August 23, 2020

"I know that song," Wilson tweeted Saturday night, making sure to include an owl emoji.

Though Watchmen was long before DC Films started piecing together the DC Extended Universe, Wilson eventually made his way back to the world in Aquaman as long-time Arthur Curry nemesis Ocean Master. As confirmed in a separate FanDome panel, Wilson will be returning to the character for Aquaman 2. Last year, Wilson said he'd love to return to the franchise out of respect for James Wan, a filmmaker he's collaborated with numerous times.

"I’m slightly briefed. Of course, I want to know everything, but I also have a great respect for him and the process to know that I’m okay staying out of it until it’s late in the game," Wilson explained. "Sometimes, there’s so much information that I don’t ask because I don’t want to know, and I don’t want him to go, 'I can’t tell you that yet.' I just throw a little dart here and there. I’ll say, 'So, what about this?' and he’ll say, 'Well, this is what I’m thinking.' But, we talk a lot. It’s funny, when I think about the answers that I gave you at the beginning of this and always pushing myself forward, even in the same genre, that’s James to a T."

Zack Snyder's Justice League has yet to receive a release date from HBO Max while the Watchmen film is streaming on the service now.

