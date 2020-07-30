We Bare Bears The Movie DVD Release Date And Bonus Features Announced

✖

We Bare Bears: The Movie is coming to DVD release in September, and fans who are excited for the home release will likely be delighted to know that it comes fairly packed with bonus features. the film, which can already be purchased on digital video on demand platforms, will see its first disc release on September 8. No word yet on whether it might get a Blu-ray, as the initial announcement only covers DVD. Retailing at around $20, the DVD will include commentary, the movie pitch, deleted scenes, and more. The movie, an extension of the popular Cartoon Network series, was "a fun, if sometimes extremely uncomfortable, reminder of what made the series so great," according to ComicBook.com's review by Rollin Bishop.

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment released details of the DVD release yesterday. You can see them, as well as the official synopsis and cast list for the film, below:

It all started with a bear stack, and now TV’s most hilarious and heartwarming bears star in their first TV movie! Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is bringing Cartoon Network’s hit series into your homes on September 8, 2020 with the release of We Bare Bears The Movie on DVD. The movie is an extension of the successful We Bare Bears series, created by two-time Annie Award-winner Daniel Chong, and executive produced by Cartoon Network Studios. Eric Edelstein (“Shameless,” “Clarence”), Bobby Moynihan (“Saturday Night Live,” Me Myself & I) and Demetri Martin (“Important Things with Demetri Martin”) return as the voice actors of the loveable bears; Grizz, Panda and Ice Bear along with recurring guest stars include Patton Oswalt (“King of Queens,” Ratatouille), Ellie Kemper (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “The Office”), Charlyne Yi (“House,” “Steven Universe”) and Jason Lee (Alvin & The Chipmucks, Mallrats).

In We Bare Bears The Movie, when the bears' love of food trucks and viral videos gets out of hand, it catches the attention of the menacing Agent Trout from the National Wildlife Control, who pledges to restore the "natural order" by separating them forever. Chased from their home, Grizz decides there’s only one thing they can do to find refuge - move to Canada! The Bears embark on an epic road trip filled with new friends, dangerous obstacles, and massive parties. But most importantly, the perilous journey will force the Bears to face how they first met and became brothers, in order to keep their family bond from splitting apart.

BONUS FEATURES

Commentary

Early Sketches

Movie Pitches

Animatics and Pencil Tests

Deleted Scenes

We Bare Bears premiered in 2015 and since its debut, has earned numerous awards including a BAFTA Children’s Award, a Jury Award for Best TV Series at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival and several Annie Awards. Fans around the world, most notably in the APAC region, have embraced the show for its portrayal of Asian pop culture.

