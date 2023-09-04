Weekend at Bernie's Screenwriter Robert Klane Dead at 81

Robert Klane, an author and screenwriter known for his work across film and television on projects like Weekend at Bernie's, Where's Poppa?, and National Lampoon's European Vacation, has passed away at the age of 81. The news of Klane's death was confirmed in a statement from his son, Jon, revealing that he passed away from kidney failure. His death occurred on August 29th, at his home in Woodland Hills, CA. As Jon put it in a statement to Variety, "Klane's satirical and daring writing pushed the boundaries of good taste, while depicting the unfairness of life through themes of sex, family, madness and death."

"Bob had a brilliant comedy mind that went deeper and deeper to get to the truth," filmmaker and actor Rob Reiner, who appeared in the movie adaptation of Klane's Where's Poppa?, added. "Most people have a censor in their minds and know how far they can go. Bob didn't have a censor. That's what made him great and set him apart. He was fearless."

Klane was born on October 17, 1941 in Port Jefferson, New York. After graduating from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1963, Klane found success as a novelist with his debut book The Horse Is Dead. His second novel, Where's Poppa?, was adapted into a film shortly after its publication, with Klane himself writing the screenplay. The film version of Where's Poppa? starred George Segal, Ruth Gordon, Reiner, Ron Leibman, and Barnard Hughes. The film became a cult classic over the years, in part thanks to its 1975 re-release under the title Going Ape. His third novel, Fire Sale, was also adapted into a film in 1977, with Klane once again writing the screenplay.

Klane's subsequent work included co-writing or writing Unfaithfully Yours, The Man with One Red Shoe, National Lampoon's European Vacation, Walk Like a Man, Folks!, as well as the beloved film Weekend at Bernie's and its sequel. He also dabbled in television, writing episodes of M*A*S*H and Tracey Takes On... He made his directorial debut with 1978's Thank God It's Friday, which earned the 1978 Academy Award for Best Song thanks to Donna Summers' performance of "Last Dance." He also directed 1993's Weekend at Bernie's II and the TV movie The Odd Couple: Together Again.

Across his lifetime, Klane was married three times — first to Linda Tesh, then to actress Anjanette Comer, and then to J.C. Scott. He is survived by Scott, his brother Larry, his sons David and Jon, his daughter Caitlin and five grandchildren.

Our thoughts are with Klane's family, friends, and fans at this time.