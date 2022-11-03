Weird Al Yankovic Addresses the Truth About His Relationship With Madonna

Whatever DID happen between Weird Al Yankovic and Madonna? Well, Weird Al is addressing where the line between truth and fiction should get drawn. Yankovic's new biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is premiering on The Roku Channel today, and as a mass audience of viewers finally gets to see the film, there are certainly going to be a lot of questions about how close the movie hems to real life (or not).

Al Yankovic appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote Weird and got into some of the finer details about how true or not its depiction of his relationship with Madonna was. Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) plays Weird Al in the film, while Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld) plays Madonna.

"Well there are a few little nuggest of truth sprinkled throughout the biopic," Weird Al Yankovic told Fallon. "The only time I ever met – Our relationship is platonic, by the way – The only time I actually met her was in 1985, I talked to her for maybe like 45 seconds backstage. So That's the extent of the relationship."

The myth of Weird Al Yankovic and Madonna's relationship has grown so big that even Yankovic is shocked to see that it is now oen of the top Google searches associated with his name. Weird: The Al Yankovic may not help matters, as Yankovic admits that Evan Rachel Wood's Madonna is "a huge part of the movie."

(Photo: Aaron Epstein/Roku)

Explores every facet of Yankovic's life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like 'Eat It' and 'Like a Surgeon' to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle.

"It was honestly one of the most fun jobs I've ever done," Daniel Radcliffe previously said. "If you can't have fun making the Weird Al movie, what are you doing with your life?"

"He's the best," Radcliffe also said, about working with Weird Al. "I know everyone says this about him, but it's so lovely to meet somebody that you look up to and you know as a hero to so many people, and to have them just be kind and fun and sweet. I can now go to my grave saying that I've had accordion lessons with Weird Al."

"When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I'm very happy to say we're on schedule," Yankovic said when the project was announced. "And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for."

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is available on the Roku Channel.