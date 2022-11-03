Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

Rotten Tomatoes finally has a rating for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. The strange biopic is certified fresh on the platform with a 92% on the tomato meter. But, even more amazing is the sterling 100% audience score. Daniel Radcliffe plays the parody musician in a movie that riffs on the established conventions of the biopic drama. It's an absolute hoot to see Radcliffe absolutely commit to the bit while in character. Audiences clearly agree with that assessment judging by that score. The former child star has made a point to select roles that are a bit more out there due to the freedom he gained by being in such a massive franchise so early in his career. Yankovic has been pleased with his younger counterpart's interpretation of the "Weird Al" character. After all, some of the stuff in this movie flat out did not happen, but makes for a great moviegoing experience.

Previously, on Good Morning America, Yankovic had some beaming praise for the younger actor. He finds what Radcliffe has been able to do with Weird truly remarkable. "When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I'm very happy to say we're on schedule," Yankovic explained. "And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for."

Weirdly wonderful.#WEIRDTheAlYankovicStory is now Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes at 93% with 46 reviews pic.twitter.com/3gEKfDWDks — Screen Talk (@ScreenTalk) November 2, 2022

Radcliffe added, "It was honestly one of the most fun jobs I've ever done. If you can't have fun making the Weird Al movie, what are you doing with your life? I'm really excited for people to see it."

How Did Radcliffe Choose Weird

Empire Magazine actually managed to speak to Radcliffe about this journey and how it relates to his career overall. He doesn't mind being called a weirdo.

"I think one of the best things you can do is get a reputation for being weird, or liking weird things," the actor said. "Because weird sort of begets weird, and as soon as you do something like Horns, the guys who make Swiss Army Man are like, 'Oh, okay, maybe he's into that.' And then people see Swiss Army Man, and they're like, 'Oh, Guns Akimbo.' One thing leads to another and it keeps meaning I get to do random crazy stuff, which I'm always very happy with."

Here's how Roku is describing the new movie: "The unexaggerated true story about the greatest musician of our time. From a conventional upbringing where playing the accordion was a sin, "Weird Al" Yankovic rebels and makes his dream of changing the words to world-renowned songs come true. An instant success and sex symbol, Al lives an excessive lifestyle and pursues an infamous romance that nearly destroys him."

