Cult Classic 2000s Comedy Is One of the Weirdest Movies You’ll Ever See (And It’s Streaming Now)

If you’re the type of person who likes to find movies and TV shows that are completely unlike anything else out there, or you’re a really big fan of dark comedy like I Think You Should Leave and have a hard time finding other titles that scratch that specific itch, Hulu just added a movie that you absolutely need to see. This 2001 film is described as a “surrealist black comedy” but that doesn’t exactly do it justice. The movie we’re talking about here, Freddy Got Fingered, is one of the weirdest films of all time, and is considered by many to be a comedic masterpiece decades ahead of its time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Freddy Got Fingered was directed and co-written by its star, Tom Green, based loosely on his journey to get his TV series (The Tom Green Show) made. The 2001 film sees Green playing a 28-year-old cartoonist struggling to work, living with his parents and constantly dealing with an abusive father (played by Rip Torn).

If you’ve never seen the movie, it’s hard to put into words just how strange and shockingly hilarious Freddy Got Fingered can be. The story behind the title alone is enough to either sell you on the entire movie or make you want to run as far away from it as possible. If dark humor and awkward situations are your thing, it’s best to just throw this on without knowing anything else.

Play video

Between this film and The Tom Green Show, Green established himself as a singular comedic voice in the ’90s and ’00s. His work was highly controversial at the time and misunderstood by many, but many have come around on his brand of humor over the last 20 years. He’s now receiving the kind of widespread acclaim that he had always deserved.

This month, Freddy Got Fingered made its way to Hulu’s streaming lineup, making it as accessible to movie fans as it has ever been. If you want to give the film a shot but don’t have a Hulu subscription, you can sign up for one here.

What’s New on Hulu?

Freddy Got Fingered joined Hulu’s streaming lineup at the start of June, as did dozens of other popular film titles. You can check out the full list of Hulu’s June 1st additions below.

Adam

Alien (1979)

Alien 3

Alien Resurrection

Alien vs. Predator

Alien: Covenant

Aliens

Alien vs. Predator: Requiem

Beasts Of The Southern Wild

Before Midnight

Betsy’s Wedding

Beverly Hills Ninja

Big Eden

Big Fish

The Big Hit

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son

Blue Jasmine

Boy Meets Girl

Breakin’ All the Rules

The Bronze

Bubble Boy

Bugsy

Cedar Rapids

The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader

Cold Pursuit

Cyrus

Daddy Day Care

Death on the Nile (2022)

Deja Vu

Delivery Man

Dude, Where’s My Car?

Edge of Tomorrow

Elena Undone

Freddy Got Fingered

The Girl Next Door

Grown Ups

Grown Ups 2

Happy Gilmore

The Heat

Hitchcock

Hurricane Bianca

Idiocracy

Independence Day

The Joy Luck Club

Just Go With It

Kung Fu Panda 3

Let’s Be Cops

Loving Annabelle

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!

Mamma Mia!

The Mask

Me And Earl And The Dying Girl

Mirrors

The Namesake

A Perfect Ending

Pineapple Express

Predator (1987)

The Predator (2018)

Predator 2

Predators

Pride + Prejudice + Zombies

Prometheus

Reno 911! Miami: The Movie

Sordid Lives

28 Weeks Later

The War of the Roses

We’re The Millers

Working Girl

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan

Are you a fan of Tom Green and Freddy Got Fingered? What’s your favorite dark comedy film? Let us know in the comments!