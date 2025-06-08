One of the Best Crime Shows of All Time Is Streaming Free (After Being Unavailable for Decades)

One of the most groundbreaking and beloved TV shows in the crime drama space was virtually impossible to watch online for decades. Homicide: Life on the Street wowed audiences, won Emmys, and pushed the boundaries of network television throughout its seven-season run in the 1990s. The Baltimore, Maryland-set drama preceded HBO’s The Wire by almost a decade and helped show future TV creators that a lot more could be done with police procedurals than many believed.

Homicide: Life on the Street, featuring a breakout performance from the late Andre Braugher, was missing from the world of streaming for quite a long time. It just made its streaming debut last year on Peacock, giving many younger TV fans their first opportunity to watch it. Now, less than a year later, the entire series is completely free for everyone to stream.

At the start of June, Tubi added all seven seasons of Homicide: Life on the Street to its free lineup, along with the 2000 follow-up film Homicide: The Movie (it’s listed on Tubi as Season 8). So now the entire series can be watched online, start to finish, without ever having to pay for a streaming subscription. That’s a far cry from just one year ago.

What Else Is New on Tubi?

Homicide: Life on the Street was added to Tubi’s free lineup on June 1st, along with a couple seasons of Community and a slew of popular movies. You can check out the full list of the streamer’s June additions below!

Will you be watching Homicide: Life on the Street now that it’s finally accessible? Let us know in the comments!