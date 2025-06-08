One of the Best Crime Shows of All Time Is Streaming Free (After Being Unavailable for Decades)

One of the most groundbreaking and beloved TV shows in the crime drama space was virtually impossible to watch online for decades. Homicide: Life on the Street wowed audiences, won Emmys, and pushed the boundaries of network television throughout its seven-season run in the 1990s. The Baltimore, Maryland-set drama preceded HBO’s The Wire by almost a decade and helped show future TV creators that a lot more could be done with police procedurals than many believed.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Homicide: Life on the Street, featuring a breakout performance from the late Andre Braugher, was missing from the world of streaming for quite a long time. It just made its streaming debut last year on Peacock, giving many younger TV fans their first opportunity to watch it. Now, less than a year later, the entire series is completely free for everyone to stream.
At the start of June, Tubi added all seven seasons of Homicide: Life on the Street to its free lineup, along with the 2000 follow-up film Homicide: The Movie (it’s listed on Tubi as Season 8). So now the entire series can be watched online, start to finish, without ever having to pay for a streaming subscription. That’s a far cry from just one year ago.
What Else Is New on Tubi?
Homicide: Life on the Street was added to Tubi’s free lineup on June 1st, along with a couple seasons of Community and a slew of popular movies. You can check out the full list of the streamer’s June additions below!
1982
50/50
88 Minutes
A Knight’s Tale
A Walk Among the Tombstones
Alone in the Dark
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Aquaman (2018)
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
B.A.P.S.
Baggage Claim
Ballad of Davy Crockett
Battleship
Big Momma’s House
Big Momma’s House 2
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
Big Trouble in Little China
Blue Beetle
Brahms: The Boy II
Burlesque
Certain Women
Chariots of Fire
Clash of the Titans (1981)
Cleaner
Clouds of Sils Maria
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
Columbus
Daddy Day Care
Date and Switch
Deadstream
Delivery Man
Demolition Man
Divergent
Double Cross
Elysium
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Frankie & Alice
Free State of Jones
Friday the 13th (1980)
From Prada to Nada
Frozen
Fury
Hustle & Flow
Get Fast
Get Out
Gimme Shelter
Girl With All the Gifts
Gremlins
Gremlins 2: The New Batch
Hannibal Rising
Hereditary
House on Haunted Hill
In the Line of Fire
Jackass Number Two
Jackie Brown
Jaws
Jet Li’s Fearless
John Henry
Joy Ride
Jumper
Kong: Skull Island
La Llorona
Leatherface
Little Fish (2020)
Little Shop of Horrors (1986)
Lone Survivor
Love & Basketball
Love and Monsters
Love Don’t Cost a Thing
Madea’s Witness Protection
Malcolm X
Miss Sloane
Mom and Dad
Moonfall
Moonlight
Never Sleep Again: The Elm Street Legacy
Ninja Assassin
No Good Deed (2014)
Nobody’s Fool (2018)
Open Season 3
Open Season: Scared Silly
Overboard (1987)
Overboard (2018)
Panda Plan
Personal Shopper
Phoenix (2014)
Phone Booth
Piranha 3-D
Pixels
Puss in Boots
Raw Deal
Red 2
Run All Night
Secondhand Lions
Set It Off
Shooter
Soul Food
Stand Up Guys
Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye
Stomp the Yard
Stomp the Yard Homecoming
Stonewall (2015)
Superfly
Swiss Army Man
Taken (2008)
Taken 2
Taken 3
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Texas Chainsaw 3D
The Djinn
The First Purge
The Great Gilly Hopkins
The Impossible
The Inspection
The Karate Kid (2010)
The Lodge
The Men Who Stare at Goats
The Neverending Story
The Other Guys
The Purge
The Purge: Anarchy
The Right Stuff
The Seven Five
The Specialist
The Spectacular Now
The Standoff at Sparrow Creek
The Thin Blue Line
The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada
The Wedding Ringer
Then You Run
Under Seige
Under Seige 2: Dark Territory
Waiting to Exhale
Welcome to the Jungle
What’s Love Got to Do With It
White Boy Rick
White Chicks
White House Down
Wild Horses
You Can’t Live Forever
You Got Served
Will you be watching Homicide: Life on the Street now that it’s finally accessible? Let us know in the comments!