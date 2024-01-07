Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Wins Outstanding Television Movie Emmy

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are taking place on January 15th after the WGA and SAG strikes pushed back the ceremony. This week, the Creative Arts Emmys took place, and some of the major awards were given out early, including Outstanding Television Movie. This year, the award went to Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, which was up against Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas, Fire Island, Hocus Pocus 2, and Prey.

"Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (@TheRokuChannel) just won the #Emmy for Outstanding Television Movie! #Emmys #75thEmmys," the Television Academy shared on Twitter. You can view the post below:

Over on Instagram, Weird Al Yankovic celebrated the win in the best way. "Morning already? Man, I had the craziest dream," the star captioned his post. You can check out his Emmy photo below:

Director Eric Appel also shared a fun post-Emmy win photo today. "Incredible night at the Creative Arts Emmys," he wrote. You can view that post below:

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Creatives Talks Working With Daniel Radcliffe:

Harry Potter alum Daniel Radcliffe took on the role of Weird Al in the biopic parody. Back in 2022, ComicBook.com had the chance to talk with many of the folks involved with the film, and it was revealed that Radcliffe actually performed Weird Al's songs on the set.

"It was great," director Eric Appel said about watching Radcliffe perform. "He's a great singer. He's been on Broadway and I mean he nailed it. It helped him to sing along on set, just to sync up with the prerecorded tracks. But like, his voice is great and I did karaoke with him after we wrapped and heard him sing some Weird Al songs there. And you gotta hear the Daniel Radcliffe rendition of 'White and Nerdy.'"

"He's so committed to this character," Rainn Wilson (Dr. Demento) shared. "He learned accordion, he learned all the songs, he sang along, he gave it everything. And I just love that about him. And, you couldn't have done it any other way. It's really fantastic."

"I just remember every time [Daniel Radcliffe] had to perform a song in the movie, that would be stuck in everybody's head for the next, I wanna say week, but we didn't have them much time to shoot, but like it would just be... So, when [Radcliffe] did 'Like a Surgeon,' that suddenly was the one I just could not stop singing and getting out of my head," Evan Rachel Wood (Madonna) revealed.

Congrats to the team behind Weird: The Al Yankovic Story! Stay tuned for more awards season updates.