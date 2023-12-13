Anthony Anderson to Host 75th Emmy Awards

Fox and the Television Academy -- the network which will air this year's Emmys and the organization that chooses the winners, respectively -- announced today that black-ish and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder star Anthony Anderson will host the 75th Emmy Awards in January. The awards, one of the biggest shows of the year and often an early indicator of what movies will thrive at the Academy Awards, will air as a three-hour live broadcast from the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live. The event will take place on January 15 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT -- that's Martin Luther King, Jr. Day -- and will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

The Primetime Emmys, in addition to being a key step in the film awards season journey, is also the zenith of TV awards shows. And with more and more movies going straight to streaming and losing Oscar eligibility (which requires a theatrical run), the Emmys are likely to keep getting more key to studios' strategies.

"With our industry's recent challenges behind us, we can get back to what we love -- dressing up and honoring ourselves," Anderson said in a statement. "And there's no better celebratory moment to bring the creative community together than the milestone 75th Emmy Awards. When FOX asked me to host this historic telecast, I was over the moon that Taylor Swift was unavailable, and now I can't wait to be part of the biggest night in television."

"After Anthony hosted our upcoming show, We Are Family, we knew he'd be a natural fit for a star-studded, anticipatory night like the Emmys," said Allison Wallach, President of Unscripted Programming at FOX Entertainment. "Anthony's known for his humor, heart and spontaneity, so he's sure to give audiences in the theater and at home a night they'll never forget."

"Anthony is a multi-talented performer and a great friend to the Television Academy," said Academy Chair Frank Scherma. "We are thrilled that he is hosting what promises to be a rich celebration of the year's outstanding television, as well as 75 years of Emmys excellence!"

Anderson, himself an Emmy and Golden Globe nominee, is set to launch We Are Family from executive producer Jamie Foxx on January 3, less than three weeks before his Emmy night. The series will air on Fox.

Anderson, who has been a comedy staple in Hollywood since appearing in 2000's Big Momma's House, is arguably best known for his work on black-ish, in which he starred for eight seasons and served as executive producer. He also has a travel series coming up called Trippin' with Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris, a wink and a nod to his role in Trippin' way back in 1999. he and Cedric the Entertainer launched both a barbeque brand, and the reality series Kings of BBQ, earlier this year.

As noted in a statement from the Emmys, Anderson has received seven consecutive Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, three Golden Globe nominations and three Critics Choice nominations for his popular role in black-ish. He has also been nominated for four Emmys as a producer on black-ish for Outstanding Comedy Series. He also appeared in the Emmy Award-winning live television specials, Live in Front of a Studio Audience, in which he and other contemporary actors remade classic episodes of Norman Lear's All in the Family, The Jeffersons, and Good Times.

In 2022, Anderson won his eighth individual Image Award in the category of Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series. In 2020, he was awarded a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and in 2022, Anderson was named a Disney Legend.

Per the announcement, this year's Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which celebrates the "below-the-line" talent that makes TV and film run, will take place at the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live over two consecutive nights on Saturday, January 6, and Sunday, January 7, 2024. The two nights will be combined, edited down, and will air on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 8:00 PM EST/PST on FXX.

The 75th Emmy Awards will be executive-produced by Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment.