Werewolf by Night: Kevin Feige and Michael Giacchino Reveal Origin of Logo and Music

Kevin Feige and Michael Giacchino have revealed the origin of the logo and music they use for Werewolf by Night. Marvel.com caught up with the head man and the director. A lot of viewers were probably surprised to see the different fanfare when they booted up Disney+. Giacchino says that iconography is an homage to old TV special presentation idents. (For us it's a clear nod toward CBS's Presentation Intro from the mid-80s. S/o to New Rockstars for also spotting this neat addition!) It's clear from their quotes that both men grew up enjoying creature features on television. When taking a stylized approach to Werewolf bt Night, this small addition ended up going a long way.

"Many of the networks had their own logos that indicated a special was about to begin, and we thought it would be fun to do an homage to those," Feige told the outlet. "Michael loved the idea and said he'd write the music."



"We wanted to do something similar," Giacchino chimed-in. "It's an homage, and it's a love letter to those things, when they used to take the time to say, hey, we're giving you something different here. This is something unique. It's not something you're going to see every week, like all the other programming on our network. It's going to be different.

Werewolf by Night Focused on Practical Effects

In a chat with Fandom, Giacchino explained how important the throwback aesthetic was for the project. "We did absolutely everything on set as we as much as we could, because from the beginning, I did not want this to be a festival of green or blue screen. I wanted real sets."

"All of those sets are real, everything you see is real. All of those locations, all of that was real," he continued. "It's already hard enough to buy into the fact of monsters and all of this, but if we make the environment feel real, not just for the viewer, but for the actors themselves, I thought we had a chance of making this feel like something that could have happened. So any practical effect [we could], we did."

