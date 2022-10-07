Exclusive Deep Dives: She-Hulk Season 1, Werewolf By Night | Phase Zero Interviews

Following the premiere of Marvel's first Marvel Studios Special Presentation with Werewolf by Night and the finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's first season, Phase Zero had a double-feature interview for its 40th episode of Season 2. The MCU podcast played host to Werewolf by Night director Michael Giacchino and She-Hulk's head writer and executive producer Jessica Gao. During Thursday's live broadcast recording of the weekly show, Giacchino and Gao shared all sorts of insights in regards to their entries to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Phase Zero hosts Brandon Davis, Jenna Anderson, Aaron Perine, and Jamie Jirak.

Phase Zero records live every Thursday on its official YouTube channel. Following new episodes of She-Hulk has been the tradition for 9 consecutive episodes, discussing the series as it played out while also offering updates and insights in regards to the latest Marvel news. When guests join the series as they did for Season 2 Episode 40, it is an opportunity for Phase Zero to make some Marvel news itself!

Phase Zero Season 2 Episode 40 is available now on all major podcast platforms. Video of the live broadcast is available now on the Phase Zero YouTube channel, as well as a Friday night broadcast on Paramount+. Hit the links below to listen and/or watch now!

The Phase Zero podcast capped off an exciting freshman year in 2021 and is not slowing down late into 2022. In its first episode, the Phase Zero show revealed its mission to be creating a fun and positive community of Marvel fans, getting fans an opportunity to interact with members of the Marvel Studios family, and providing exclusive insights from hosts and celebrity guests. All of those boxes have been checked and more, with more than 1.2 million listeners across all platforms in 2021!

Throughout 2022, Phase Zero has continued to innovate its content and provide a fun, welcoming environment for all fans. Exclusive interviews with Moon Knight executive producer Grant Curtis, Marvel Studios prop master Russell Bobbitt, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness costume designer Graham Churchyard, and Venom director Ruben Fleischer have been featured in Season 2, along with a trivia episode, a dive into plot holes, and anticipation rankings! She-Hulk stars have also appeared on Phase Zero, including Madisynn actress Patty Guggenheim, Pug himself Josh Segarra, and Holden Holliway actor Steve Coulter.

Phase Zero invites you to celebrate all things Marvel, hosting a weekly conversation of theories, speculation, and exclusive interviews and insights. It's the number one spot for MCU fans, welcoming those new to it all and those who think they know it all! New episodes are recorded live on Youtube every Thursday at 1pm ET before being made available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts can be found. For updates regarding the Phase Zero podcast, follow the official Phase Zero account on Twitter!