Werwulf Trailer Sees Aaron Taylor-Johnson Finally Go Full Kraven for Nosferatu Director

It looks like, under Robert Eggers’ direction, Aaron Taylor-Johnson is finally letting his freak flag fly at full tilt, something he was, unfortunately, held back from doing when he took on the role of Sergei Kravinoff in 2024’s Kraven the Hunter, which debuted to pretty dismal ratings and reviews (it’s sitting at a paltry 15% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes). But on Christmas Day, Eggers is gifting horror fans everywhere with Werwulf, and the most recent trailer for has just dropped, showing Taylor-Johnson in a never-before-seen light (Literally. The lighting in this movie is insane).

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Tons of horror fans are still riding the high of Nosferatu, which also premiered in 2024. And now, we’ll be treated to Werwulf, which stars Eggers’ go-to favorites Lily-Rose Depp and Willem Dafoe, alongside Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Ineson, and centers on a cursed farmer in 13th-century England as he transforms into a monstrous beast. Medieval nerds were already thrilled that all the dialogue in the film would be delivered in Old English, but now body horror fans have even more reason to be excited, as it seems the terrifying transformation from man to beast will be shown in excruciating detail.

Werwulf is the First Creature Feature of its Kind

The new trailer for Robert Eggers' ‘WERWULF’ has been released.



In theaters on December 25. pic.twitter.com/5S8PvkWLuH — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 26, 2026

It’s being teased as Eggers’ darkest work yet, and coming on the heels of other films like Nosferatu, The Northman, and The Witch, that’s no small statement. A portion of the trailer is narrated by Depp’s character as she details the love she holds for her husband to a priest, asking him to cure her husband of his curse. Before that, however, Dafoe’s character, who was sent by the king to eradicate those cursed with lycanthropy, details why he has come to their village. “The raving wolf, spoiled by sin. I am sent from the king; be joined with us to hunt this beast,” he says as Depp and Taylor-Johnson cling to one another in their home. The entire trailer is also bathed in a wickedly eerie color scheme, all shades of gray and brown, the only shades dogs and wolves can perceive.

As the trailer continues, the sheer number of freaky close-ups is enough to make anyone clutch their pearls, not to mention the jump scares and the terrifying song that ramps up in intensity as the scenes flash faster and faster as it reaches its end. “Feed upon the flesh of mankind, and I will give thee back thy soul,” a voice says as the trailer wraps up, and Taylor-Johnson runs bloody, trembling hands over his face as he stands naked under the moonlight, streaked in filth. Summing up the reception best, one fan said, “This is the most Eggers that Robert Eggers has ever Eggered.”