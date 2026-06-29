One of 2026’s Most Exciting Horror Movies Revealed in First Trailer for Robert Eggers’ Werwulf

After witches and vampires, Robert Eggers is taking on another horror movie staple in this year’s Werwulf, and there’s now a first trailer for the movie. The director has earned a great reputation thanks to his ability to weave folklore and mythology into historically authentic period settings, and this certainly looks like it’s going to be continuing what we saw with movies like The Witch, The Northman, and Nosferatu.

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The Lighthouse director’s next big-screen outing features Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the lead role, as a farmer who is cursed and transforms into a werewolf. Set in the 13th Century, it looks every bit as weird, creepy, and haunting as you’d expect from Eggers, along with some gorgeous visuals. Check out the Werwulf trailer below:

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