Haunting First Werwulf Footage Revealed (And It May Be Scarier than Nosferatu)

In 2024, Robert Eggers brought a chilling new take on the classic vampire tale with his Nosferatu and this December, he’s set to take on werewolves next with Werwulf. The upcoming gothic horror film set to open in theaters on Christmas Day stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Lily-Rose Deep, Willem Dafoe, and Ralph Ineson and has been teased as the darkest film he’s done yet and at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Wednesday, those in attendance got their first look at the terrifying project.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ComicBook was in attendance to give us a description of the footage and while there’s a lot about Werwulf that is still shrouded in mystery, it sounds like we’re in for a dark werewolf tale, complete with Taylor-Johnson transforming into the beast. Check out the description for yourself below.

The teaser for Werwulf opens with villagers dancing around a fire, the frame an intense closeup on their faces. Depp and Taylor-Johnson are then seen coming to town where they are told about the legend that there are werewolves in the country. Then, there are a lot of images that flash through, all dark and disturbing, including a brief look at a werewolf transformation. The footage ends with Taylor-Johnson in a dark barn in the middle of his own transformation, foaming from the mouth and screaming. It’s chilling.

Werwulf Is a Nosferatu Reunion of Sorts

If you looked at the cast list for Werwulf and thought it looked familiar, you’re not wrong. Depp, Taylor-Johnson, and Dafoe all appeared in Eggers’ Nosferatu. This makes the upcoming horror film a reunion of sorts for the critically acclaimed cast. It also continues Eggers’ pattern of using trusted actors across various projects, which we’ve seen before with Dafoe who appeared not only in Nosferatu, but The Lighthouse and The Northman as well. And while we still don’t know much about Werwulf, if the cast’s performance in Nosferatu is any clue, combined with the footage from CinemaCon, it sounds like the upcoming film may truly be terrifying.

Werwulf opens in theaters December 25, 2026.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!