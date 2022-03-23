West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler Now Invited to Oscars After Fan Outrage

Over the weekend came a shocking revelation online as West Side Story actress Rachel Zegler revealed that she wouldn’t be in attendance at this year’s Academy Awards ceremony, not because she didn’t want to be there, but because she “wasn’t invited.” The claim came in response to a fan eager to see what she would wear to the event, prompting Zegler to temper expectations about her presence. In the immediate firestorm that arose from the news however fans of the Oscar nominated movie, which is up for Best Picture at this year’s event, took to social media to express even more disdain than usual with The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and it worked.

The Hollywood Reporter brings word that after the online furor began, AMPAS has reversed course and invited Zegler to the ceremony, but as a presenter, not just an attendee. Prior to the release of West Side Story Zegler had already booked two more major roles as follow-ups, an undisclosed part in Shazam! Fury of the Gods and the title role in Disney’s live-action Snow White movie. Zegler is currently on location in London filming the remake of the animated feature, with the trade reporting that “efforts are being undertaken to rearrange the film’s shooting schedule.” Considering the Oscars on Disney-owned ABC, it shouldn’t be that big of a shuffle for the sake of vertical integration.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Taking to Twitter once the firestorme had ignited, Zegler wrote: “my goodness, folks!! appreciate all the support, i really really do. we live in such unprecedented times, and a lot of work behind the scenes goes into making movie magic happen. that goes for film productions (like the one I am so lucky to be currently shooting in london) and awards shows alike. let’s all just respect the process and i’ll get off my phone.”

As noted by the trade, the reason behind Zegler not being invited wasn’t one out of malice, but likely a lack of tickets. Since the actress wasn’t invited, and there aren’t as many seats available for this year’s ceremony due to COVID-19 safety precautions, it’s likely there just wasn’t an extra ticket from the studio’s allotment to give her. Plus, as noted, Disney knew she’d be across the pond making her next movie for them.

The 94th Academy Awards are taking place on Sunday, March 27th. West Side Story is now streaming on Disney+ and HBO Max.