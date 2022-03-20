Rachel Zegler, Star of Oscar-Nominated West Side Story, Apparently Not Invited to Oscars

The Academy Awards are happening in one week, and West Side Story is up for seven awards, including Best Picture, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Director. Ariana DeBose is also up for Best Supporting Actress, making her the only member of the movie’s large cast to earn a nomination. The movie’s lead, Rachel Zegler, did manage to score a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy earlier this year, but apparently, that’s not enough to earn her a spot on the Oscars night guest list. The young star revealed in an Instagram comment that she hasn’t been invited to the ceremony.

Zegler posted a bunch of photos yesterday with the caption, “a quarter of the year well spent.” In the comments, one fan wrote that they can’t wait to see what she wears on Oscar night. “I’m not invited so sweatpants and my boyfriend’s flannel,” Zegler wrote. More people chimed in to express their disappointment, and Zelger replied again. “idk y’all I have tried it all but it doesn’t seem to be happening :’) I will root for west side story from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did 3 years ago. I hope some last minute miracle occurs and I can celebrate our film in person but hey, that’s how it goes sometimes, I guess. thanks for all the shock and outrage- I’m disappointed, too. but that’s okay. so proud of our movie. ❤️” You can check out the post below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Back in 2018, the Los Angeles Times posted an article that explained who exactly gets invited to the Academy Awards. Oscar nominees (there were 200 in 2018) each receive a pair of tickets and can request an additional pair. The report adds that after nominees account for about 800 tickets, blocks are reserved for the show’s broadcast network (ABC), the telecast’s sponsors, the production team, the accountants, the legal team, media, academy museum donors, and various dignitaries. Last year, the ceremony was extremely limited due to the pandemic, but it seems this year will be more of a return to form.

Despite Zelger not getting a nomination for the film, being the lead of a movie nominated for Best Picture does seem like enough to earn you an invite. For example, even though Troy Kotsur is the only CODA star to be nominated, other members of the cast are expected to attend the ceremony. ComicBook.com has reached out for comment, but has yet to get a response.

While Zegler may not be going to the Oscars, the actor has plenty of exciting projects in the works. She will soon be seen in Shazam! Fury of the Gods and was recently cast as the titular role in Disney’s upcoming live-action Snow White.

The 94th Academy Awards are taking place on Sunday, March 27th. West Side Story is now streaming on Disney+ and HBO Max.