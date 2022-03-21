Oscars 2022: Fandango Fans Pick Dune to Win Best Picture Oscar

Dune is the fan-favorite pick deserving of the Best Picture Oscar, according to Fandango users. The ticketing company surveyed more than 2,000 film fans to ask which movies and performers should win top awards at the 94th Academy Awards, where the Denis Villeneuve-directed sci-fi epic is nominated in 10 categories, including Best Picture and Best Cinematography. According to the survey, Dune would win gold for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay if Fandango users could vote on the Oscar ballots. See the full list of Fandango fan picks below.

Fandango fans also picked Spider-Man stars Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick… Boom!) for Best Actor, Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog) for Best Supporting Actress, and J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos) for Best Supporting Actor. Picks in other top categories include Kristen Stewart (Spencer) for Best Actress, Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast for Best Original Screenplay, and Disney’s Encanto for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song (Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Dos Oruguitas”).

Fandango Fan Picks (In Order) For Who Should Win the Oscars:

BEST PICTURE:

Dune

West Side Story

The Power of the Dog

Belfast

King Richard

Nightmare Alley

Don’t Look Up

CODA

Licorice Pizza

Drive My Car

BEST ACTOR:

Andrew Garfield in “tick, tick…BOOM!”

Will Smith in “King Richard”

Benedict Cumberbatch in “The Power of the Dog”

Denzel Washington in “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Javier Bardem in “Being the Ricardos”

BEST ACTRESS:

Kristen Stewart in “Spencer”

Nicole Kidman in “Being the Ricardos”

Jessica Chastain in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman in “The Lost Daughter”

Penélope Cruz in “Parallel Mothers”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR:

J.K. Simmons in “Being the Ricardos”

Jesse Plemons in “The Power of the Dog”

Ciarán Hinds in “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur in “CODA”

Kodi Smit-McPhee in “The Power of the Dog”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Kirsten Dunst in “The Power of the Dog”

Ariana DeBose in “West Side Story”

Judi Dench in “Belfast”

Aunjanue Ellis in “King Richard”

Jessie Buckley in “The Lost Daughter”

BEST DIRECTOR:

“West Side Story” – Steven Spielberg

“Belfast” – Kenneth Branagh

“The Power of the Dog” – Jane Campion

“Licorice Pizza” – Paul Thomas Anderson

“Drive My Car” – Ryusuke Hamaguchi

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE:

Encanto

Raya and the Last Dragon

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Luca

Flee

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:



“Belfast”



“Don’t Look Up”



“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”



“The Worst Person in the World”



BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:



“Dune”



“The Power of the Dog”



“CODA”



“The Lost Daughter”



“Drive My Car”

BEST ORIGINAL SONG:

“Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto” – Lin-Manuel Miranda

“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die”- Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

“Down to Joy” from “Belfast” – Van Morrison

“Be Alive” from “King Richard” – DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

“Somehow You Do” – Diane Warren

Many of the award season frontrunners are available to purchase or rent on Fandango’s on-demand streaming service Vudu, including Dune, Spencer, King Richard, and West Side Story. The Oscars air Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.