Whalefall Director & Star On Filming a Movie Unlike Any Other: “It Was An Insane Shoot”

The new survival-horror-thriller film Whalefall has a lot of viewers caught up right now, even if they haven’t seen the film. The very thought of a deep-sea diver getting caught in the mouth of a sperm whale is so absurdly over-the-top that it’s hard not to watch, just to see what happens. At the same time, the film is based on the novel by Daniel Kraus and has much deeper thematic ideas and connections between the protagonist, Jay (Austin Abrams), and the whale.

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When ComicBook’s Chris Killian got the chance to speak with Austin Abrams (Resident Evil) and director Brian Duffield. They did not mince words about what it was like trying to make a movie about a guy who is stuck inside a whale; the phrase “insane shoot” got tossed around, and with good reason.

Whalefall’s “Insane Shoot” Explained By Star & Director

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Brian Duffield made it clear: Whalefall was a major technical challenge, production-wise. “You know, it’s just you’re really working from scratch, which I think from a production design standpoint is never the case. You know, you’re typically building the buildings, which I’m not trying to say that in a dismissive way. It’s typically that what they’re building… there’s something to refer to that’s been done before on a film set – like even science fiction, you know, it’s still architecture.”

“And this, our reference points were autopsies, you know?” Duffield continued with a chuckle. “And, and so it was really about day one of working, just not knowing. Do we need to use pistons or animatronics or puppeteering? Or like, how do we do this? And then with Ramsey, our production designer, and with Weta and New Zealand, just kind of going down every avenue and realizing, ‘Oh, like the mechanics here feel really fake,’ as opposed to just having, like, hands on the outside pushing. So the movie is this real hodgepodge of the most cutting-edge visual effects and literally just sometimes people jumping on the set on top of Austin.”

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“It was a really unique challenge,” Duffield concluded. Austin Abrams quickly interjected with another take: “It was an insane shoot.” And that certainly seems to be true. When talking to THR, the actor recounted that “I remember walking around the lot during that time and having security called on me just because I looked so fucked up.”

Duffield had to concede that point: “It was an insane shoot. You’re just kind of building the world from the ground floor. Yeah. And it was really satisfying to not have movies to reference. Like, it’s really hard to not have, like, ‘Oh, we just did what this movie did!’ Like, we’re not really inspired by other movies on this one – which is really funny. [We were] inspired by documentaries and our own families.”

“And autopsies,” Abrams added.

Whalefall is now playing in theaters. Drop your thoughts about the film in the comments!