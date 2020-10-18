Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of October 18)

As we inch closer to November, Netflix is scaling back its new offerings this week. The streamer has already added animated hit ParaNorman to the service and throughout the remainder of the week, the platform will see the release of just a few original properties. Leading the way on the Netflix Originals front is the second chunk of episodes from Netflix's Unsolved Mysteries reboot, the streamer's take on the classic true-crime genre — those new episodes will be added on Monday.

Fast forward a few days and a new Magic School Bus movie will see release as will another season of David Letterman's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. Then come Friday, the platform blows the whole lid off with five new Netflix Original additions including Barbarians, Over the Moon, and the first season of The Queen's Gambit.

Keep scrolling to see everything on Netflix this week.