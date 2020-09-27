Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of September 27)

In a matter of days, the calendar flips to October and spooky season will officially be underway. As the first of the month falls this week, Netflix has a massive onslaught of licensed content heading to the service from all corners of Hollywood. On the 1st, which happens to be Thursday, blockbusters like Basic Instinct, Cape Fear, Fargo, Gran Torino, House of 1,000 Corpses, Superman Returns, and Troy will all be added. The 1st will also see the release of Nic Cage's Ghost Rider, and the cult-classic Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls.

Sprinkled throughout the rest of the week are various Netflix Originals, anywhere from new standup comedy from Michelle Buteau to a horrifying look at a national murder case in American Murder: The Family Next Door. Keep scrolling to see everything being added to Netflix this week!