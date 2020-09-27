Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of September 27)
In a matter of days, the calendar flips to October and spooky season will officially be underway. As the first of the month falls this week, Netflix has a massive onslaught of licensed content heading to the service from all corners of Hollywood. On the 1st, which happens to be Thursday, blockbusters like Basic Instinct, Cape Fear, Fargo, Gran Torino, House of 1,000 Corpses, Superman Returns, and Troy will all be added. The 1st will also see the release of Nic Cage's Ghost Rider, and the cult-classic Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls.
Sprinkled throughout the rest of the week are various Netflix Originals, anywhere from new standup comedy from Michelle Buteau to a horrifying look at a national murder case in American Murder: The Family Next Door. Keep scrolling to see everything being added to Netflix this week!
Thursday, October 1
- Good Morning, Veronica, Season One*
- Carmen Sandiego, Season Three*
- Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood*
- All Because of You*
- The Worst Witch, Season Four*
- A.M.I.
- Ace Ventura: When Mature Calls
- Along Came a Spider
- Bakugan: Armored Alliance, Season Two
- Basic Instinct
- Black '47
- Cape Fear
- Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire
- Code Lyoko: Seasons 1 through 4
- The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
- Employee of the Month
- Enemy at the Gates
- Evil, Season One
- Familiar Wife, Season One
- Fargo
- Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate
- Free State of Jones
- Ghost Rider
- Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
- Gran Torino
- Her
- House of 1,000 Corpses
- Human Nature
- Hunt for the Wilderpeople
- I'm Leaving Now
- The Longest Yard (1974)
- The Outpost
- The Parkers, Seasons One through Five
- The Pirates! Band of Misfits
- The Prince & Me
- Poseidon (2006)
- Stranger than Fiction
- Superman Returns
- Sword Art Online: Alicization
- Troy
- The Unicorn, Season One
- WarGames
- We Have Always Lived in the Castle
- Yogi Bear
- You Cannot Hide, Season One
Friday, October 2
- A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween*
- You've Got This*
- The Binding*
- Dick Johnson is Dead*
- Emily in Paris*
- Oloture*
- Serious Men*
- Song Exploder*
- Vampires vs. the Bronx*
