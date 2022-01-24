Riddle me this: when can you buy tickets for The Batman? The DC Films reboot from director Matt Reeves stars Robert Pattinson as the vengeful Dark Knight, in year two of waging his war on crime in a Gotham City of rogues: Selina Kyle/Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin (Colin Farrell), and the enigmatic Edward Nashton/Riddler (Paul Dano). Voted the most anticipated movie of 2022 by IMDb users, The Batman tickets will be in high demand when Warner Bros. Pictures lights the Bat-Signal alerting moviegoers to secure their seats for the movie playing only in theaters on March 4.

According to a TV spot available to view on industry ad measurement site iSpot, The Batman tickets go on sale Thursday, February 10. An exact on-sale time is TBA, but Batman tickets may be available for purchase at midnight.

The Batman has a confirmed runtime of two hours and 55 minutes, making it the longest Bat-movie yet, and is rated PG-13 for “strong violent and disturbing content, drug content, strong language, and some suggestive material.”

“This movie, I think, is probably the scariest Batman that’s been done,” Reeves told Total Film Magazine, “because the idea of what Batman’s doing – it’s scary.” As the Dark Knight detective follows a trail of cryptic clues left by the “very scary” Riddler, Batman has “never been done in quite this way,” Reeves said. “It’s a detective story, it’s an action movie, and it’s a psychological thriller.”

See the official synopsis for The Batman below:

Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies — Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) — amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens.



When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.

The Batman is playing only in movie theaters on March 4.