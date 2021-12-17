IMDb Announces Most Anticipated Movies, TV Series of 2022

We’re only a few weeks away from the end of the year, which means it’s time for IMDb to reveal its Top 10 lists of Most Anticipated Movies, TV Series, and Returning TV Series of 2022. Following on the reaction to its second DC FanDome trailer, coming in at Number 1 on the Most Anticipated Movies of 2022 list is Robert Pattinson’s The Batman. Another DC film, The Flash, starring a duo of returning Dark Knights — Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton — takes the Number 10 spot. Three Marvel movies — Thor: Love and Thunder and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — are Number 3 and 7, respectively.

The Top 10 Most Anticipated New TV Series of 2022 come from familiar franchises like Game of Thrones and The Lord of the Rings, along with Marvel Studios and Star Wars series on Disney+. The Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon comes in at Number 1, followed by Prime Video’s Lord of the Rings adaptation at Number 2. The Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi series takes Number 6, with Marvel and DC taking the remainder of the Top 10: She-Hulk at Number 7, Ms. Marvel and Number 8, Peacemaker and Number 9, and Moon Knight at Number 10.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s not all about the new shows dropping in 2022. There are a lot of new series coming back as well. The Apple TV+ hit series Ted Lasso is Number 1 on the Most Anticipated Returning Series of 2022; the Netflix fan-favorite Bridgerton is Number 2, with other familiar shows like The Mandalorian at Number 5, Stranger Things at Number 7, and The Boys coming in at Number 10.

The Most Anticipated lists are compiled of the 10 films and shows that were consistently the most popular with IMDb users, determined by actual page views of more than 200 million monthly worldwide visitors to the site in 2021. The complete lists can be found below.

IMDb Most Anticipated Movies of 2022

The Batman Scream Thor: Love and Thunder Top Gun: Maverick Killers of the Flower Moon Jurassic World: Dominion Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Mission: Impossible 7 Uncharted The Flash

IMDb Most Anticipated New Series of 2022

House of the Dragon The Lord of the Rings Pam & Tommy The Sandman The Last of Us Obi-Wan Kenobi She-Hulk Ms. Marvel Peacemaker Moon Knight

IMDb Most Anticipated Returning Series of 2022

Ted Lasso Bridgerton American Horror Story Peaky Blinders The Mandalorian Shadow and Bone Stranger Things Rick and Morty The Crown The Boys

What to Watch for Movies in 2022

IMDb Most Anticipated Movies of 2022

What to Watch for New TV Shows in 2022

IMDb Most Anticipated New Series of 2022

IMDb Most Anticipated Returning Series of 2022