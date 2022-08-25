White Noise Trailer Starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, and Don Cheadle Released by Netflix

Noah Baumbach has returned with his first film since Marriage Story was released back in 2019. The director is teaming back up with Adam Driver as well as his real-life partner, Greta Gerwig, for White Noise. The new film is also set to feature Jodie Turner-Smith, Don Cheadle, Raffey Cassidy, and André 3000. In White Noise, Driver and Gerwig play a married couple in the adaptation of Don DeLillo's novel of the same name. Today, the first trailer for the film was released.

"You can't hear it if it's everywhere. Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, and Don Cheadle star in White Noise – a film by Noah Baumbach, based on the book by Don DeLillo. Coming soon to select theaters and Netflix," Netflix shared on Twitter. You can check out the trailer in the tweet below:

Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, and Don Cheadle star in White Noise — a film by Noah Baumbach, based on the book by Don DeLillo. Coming soon to select theaters and Netflix. pic.twitter.com/Z1tZ65PNHi — Netflix (@netflix) August 25, 2022

White Noise is coming to the 79th Venice Film Festival and will mark the first Netflix movie to debut on the first night of the event, which is August 31st. The new movie "dramatizes a contemporary American family's attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world."

"It is a great honor to open the 79th Venice Film Festival with White Noise," festival chief Alberto Barbera said in an official statement (via IndieWire). "It was worth waiting for the certainty that the film was finished to have the pleasure to make this announcement. Adapted from the great Don DeLillo novel, Baumbach has made an original, ambitious, and compelling piece of art, which plays with measure on multiple registers: dramatic, ironic, satirical. The result is a film that examines our obsessions, doubts, and fears as captured in the 1980s, yet with very clear references to contemporary reality."

White Noise is not the only upcoming collaboration between Baumbach and Gerwig. The couple co-wrote the highly-anticipated Barbie, which Gerwig is directing. The movie has already become a cultural phenomenon thanks to all of the set photos. In addition to Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, Barbie will also star Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, and Ariana Greenblatt.

White Noise is coming to Netflix and theatres later this year. What did you think about the trailer? Tell us in the comments!