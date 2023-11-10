The Marvels made its debut in theaters this weekend, and it has definitely left fans with a lot to process. The Marvel Cinematic Universe installment switches things up for Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), delivering new status quos and a lot of hijinks. Unfortunately, despite the film's lighthearted tone, it does leave a few casualties in its wake.

Keep reading to find out who dies, or at least appears to die, within the plot of The Marvels. Obviously, spoilers for The Marvels lurk below! Only look if you want to know!

Who Dies in The Marvels?

The first significant casualty occurs midway through the film, when The Marvels stumble upon Dar-Benn's (Zawe Ashton) attack on the Skrull refugee colony on Tarnax. After Dar-Benn opens a jump point that begins to destroy Tarnax's atmosphere, Carol, Monica, and Kamala work to evacuate the refugees. While Kamala is adamant that they should have as many Skrulls as possible, the group is forced to flee before that can happen, and some are crushed to death. This choice weighs heavily on Kamala, even though Carol tells her they needed to save as many civilians as they could. There are also a few presumed casualties when Carol fights Dar-Benn's air assault on Aladna and essentially rips through the Kree warships.

In the movie's third act, The Marvels work to get the second Quantum Band away from Dar-Benn, in hopes of using both to restore the hole Dar-Benn ripped in reality. After trying to reach a truce with Dar-Benn — and promise that Carol will use her powers to reignite Hala's sun and help restore their natural resources — Dar-Benn does not relent. She steals Kamala's bangle and fights Carol while wearing both, but very quickly succumbs to the power of doing so and explodes, dying instantly.

What Is The Marvels About?

In The Marvels, which arrived in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson. Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.