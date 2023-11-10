The Marvels Ending Explained

The Marvels finally arrives in theaters this weekend, bringing the long-awaited sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel to the big screen. The Marvel Cinematic Universe film sees Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) join forces, in a conflict and ending that fans have to see to believe. For those who have seen or will be seeing The Marvels, we're here to break down the film's final moments. Obviously, spoilers for The Marvels lurk below! Only look if you want to know!

The film follows Carol, Monica, and Kamala as they discover that their powers are entangled, due to some accidental machinations of Dar-Benn's (Zawe Ashton) efforts to steal natural resources for Hala. Once the trio discovers that Dar-Benn's quantum band is the one that matches Kamala's, they decide to get them both from Dar-Benn and use them to close the holes in the Jump Points throughout space and time. The three fight Dar-Benn and, after trying to promise her that Carol will jumpstart Hala's sun herself, Dar-Benn and Carol engage in a battle. Dar-Benn uses both of the bangles to open a jump point to another sun, and quickly explodes and dies from the power.

Monica comes up with a backup plan — Kamala can use both bangles, super-charged by Carol's powers, to close the jump point, if Monica is able to triangulate the energy. She successfully does so, but decides that she needs to stay on the opposite side of the jump point to ensure that it's safely closed. It works, but being separated from Monica weighs heavily on Carol and Kamala. They return to Earth, and Carol moves in to the Rambeau family's house, with the help of Kamala and her family. Kamala and Carol have a heart-to-heart in the Rambeaus' old plane about Monica's return, and Kamala reveals that she's been inspired by the three of them working together. She shows up to the home of Kate Bishop / Hawkeye (Hailee Steinfeld) and — in an almost word-for-word recreation of Nick Fury recruiting Iron Man decades ago — Kamala asks Kate to join a new team she's putting together, finally laying the groundwork for Young Avengers in the MCU.

What Is The Marvels About?

In The Marvels, which arrives in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson. Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.