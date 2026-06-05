Why Supergirl Isn’t Just DC’s Guardians of the Galaxy Replacement Gets Detailed Explanation

Supergirl is so much more than just a Guardians of the Galaxy replacement. It’s easy to see why some viewers think of it that way; the tone and style definitely evokes a Guardians feel, and the plot is driven by an animal in danger – in this case, Supergirl’s dog Krypto. But, speaking exclusively to ComicBook, executive producer Chantal Nong Vo insisted there’s so much more to this film.

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According to the EP, the film owes itself to pretty much every space-based sci-fi franchise n history. “Craig [Gillespie] has a very sci-fi vision,” she explained. “Some people will say Guardians, some people will say Dune. I think there are elements of both and, of course, there’s Star Wars, and you really want to try to be unique.” In her view, the unique element lies in the balance between “some heavy themes [and] a lot of emotion” with Gillespie’s “quirky humor.”

Supergirl Looks Like Tremendous Superhero Fun

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We’re increasingly getting a sense of Supergirl, with Kara Zor-El’s first meeting with Superman revealed in a recent clip. Although the film does have something of a post-Guardians vibe, it’s clear there really is so much more to it than that; adapted from Tom King and Bilquis Evely’s epic Woman of Tomorrow run, it promises to be a deep exploration of trauma and grief. Krypto is far more than Kara’s pet, or even her best friend; the dog represents all she has lost after the destruction of her homeworld, meaning the stakes couldn’t be higher for Supergirl.

It’s easy to see why Chantal Nong Vo believes this story needs a deliberate blend of emotion and humor, simply to prevent the narrative becoming overwhelming. Superman‘s ending confirmed that Kara is not in a good place, struggling to deal with trauma, and Kal-El is trying to help her out. This is perfect setup for a deep character piece, one that will hopefully begin Kara’s journey of healing but is sure to leave it unfinished. The story potential here is absolutely phenomenal.

The Guardians comparisons are perhaps inevitable, but it’s striking how different the DCU approach really is. This is the second film in the DCU so far, and already it’s spinning offworld into the wider galaxy (or, perhaps, galaxies). The contrast with the MCU is striking; there, it took six years for Marvel to choose to take such a gamble. Hopefully, Supergirl will help establish the cosmic aesthetic of the DCU, setting us up for future adventures on a similar scale. Jason Momoa’s Lobo is sure to be a standout, and he undoubtedly has many adventures ahead of him.

Charlie Horwood, supervisor of hand props, built on this point. “We had full creative reign to do what we wanted,” he explained. “You’ve got a lot of Star Wars, a lot of old DC films that you can look back on, but then put your own little twist on it, but keep it to what it is.” Expect space versions of tommy-guns, while other real-world ideas helped flesh out alien cultures. “With Ruthye’s sword, we took inspiration from the Afghan way of making weapons with the golden filigree,” he recalled. “And then with the Brigand weapons, it was very influenced by Viking and leather.” All this attention to detail will hopefully make each world and culture feel unique.

Supergirl opens in theaters June 26th.

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