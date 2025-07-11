Superman’s Ending Sets Up 4 Major DCU Storylines

James Gunn’s Superman is finally in theaters. The movie finds the Man of Steel, already three years into his superhero career, having to defend himself from criminal mastermind Lex Luthor, who wants nothing more than to rid Metropolis of its hero. Superman also has to sway public opinion because some people don’t appreciate his unilateral actions as a worldly force of good. No amount of backlash will get the hero to change his ways, though, as he spends the entire movie fighting for truth, justice, and the human way.

Despite getting knocked down again and again, Superman (David Corenswet) heads into the movie’s final battle with clear eyes and a full heart. His allies help him save Metropolis and the imperiled nation of Jarhanpur, and he takes the next step in his relationship with Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan). Superman may have made a few new enemies, but the future is bright for him and the DCU as a whole.

Two of Superman’s Villains Are Sure to Come Back for More

One of Superman‘s biggest mysteries revolves around Ultraman, who acts as Lex’s enforcer while the villain tries to claim his portion of Jarhanpur and kill the Man of Steel. At the end of the movie, the titular hero heads back to Metropolis to help Mister Terrific stop Lex’s dimensional rift, which is tearing the city apart. What should be a simple job becomes much more complicated when the Engineer and Ultraman attack Superman and nearly kill him. With some quick thinking, Superman knocks the Engineer out, leaving Ultraman as his lone roadblock. The Engineer is, of course, a member the the harder-edged DC team known as The Authority. While a DCU Authority movie seems to be on the back burner now, the team is pivotal to the kind of themes Superman introduces (like what “heroism” should look like in today’s world), and we expect to see the Engineer and Co. in play in future DCU projects

Meanwhile, Ultraman takes off his mask and reveals himself to be a clone of Superman, who Lex claims is even stronger than the original. Lex turns out to be a man of his word, and Ultraman gets the better of his counterpart until Krypto shows up and turns the tide of the battle. Superman sends Ultraman careening into a black hole that formed below Metropolis, which may open the door for him to return in a bizarre form later on – or rather, in “Bizzaro” form, as this seems like a clear setup to have Superman’s clone return later, horribly warped in appearance after traveling through the black hole to dimensions unknown.

Meanwhile, Lex is chilling in his mobile office, watching as Superman takes care of Ultraman and the rest of PlanetWatch. When the hero is done with the goons, he sets his sights on Lex. The villain gives a speech about how the world doesn’t need the Man of Steel, while Mister Terrific shuts down the rift. Krypto teaches Lex a lesson about respect before Superman allows soldiers to take the billionaire into custody. The government plans to take him to Belle Reve, where he’s sure to meet other bad guys and plan his next attack on the DCU. Are we seeing the seeds for a Legion of Doom or Injustice Gang getting planted? Perhaps.

The DCU’s Heroes Are Also Coming Together

As Mister Terrific and Superman take care of Lex in Metropolis, Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl, and Metamorpho travel to Jarhanpur to stop the Boravians from invading. Guy makes quick work of the tanks, and even Metamorpho gets in on the fun, using his incredible abilities to terrorize the aggressors. Hawgirl leaves the battlefield to pay President Vasil Glarkos a visit, and while the politician doesn’t think she has it in her to kill him, she proves him wrong by dropping him from a great distance. With Jarhanpur safe, the Justice Gang takes a victory lap and recruits Metamorpho to the team. They aren’t the Justice League quite yet, but they certainly seem to be on their way, and their headquarters contains a wraparound mural that suggests the Justice Society has already laid the blueprint for what the new team should be.

The DCU also has not one, but two Kryptonians watching over it, already. Superman takes a much-needed break in the Fortress of Solitude after the battle in Metropolis and thanks his robots for cleaning the place up. Before he can get his relax on, though, his cousin, Kara (Milly Alcock), comes to pick up Krypto, who’s actually her dog. She doesn’t stay long because she has parties to attend in the cosmos, but she does make sure to insult her cousin before departing. Her story will continue in the DCU’s next movie, Supergirl, which is set to adapt Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. The Tom King comic book follows the titular hero as her intergalactic bender gets violently interrupted, compelling her to help a young alien girl get revenge for the death of her father.

Superman is in theaters now.

