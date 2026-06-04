Superman & Lobo’s DCU History Revealed & It Confirms Another Change to David Corenswet’s Man of Steel

The opening crawl of Superman establishes that metahumans have been active on Earth for 300 years, immediately situating David Corenswet’s Clark Kent within a civilization that has long since adapted to extraordinary individuals. More specifically, that same prologue confirms Superman himself went public three years before the events of his theatrical debut, which means the Man of Steel spent that period establishing a reputation and inevitably crossing paths with other DC figures. Given the sheer scope of the universe James Gunn is building, that three-year window represents a massive amount of untold storytelling, and the connections formed during that period are now beginning to surface through the franchise’s expanding cast of characters. For instance, it seems that Superman has already crossed paths with Jason Momoa’s Lobo, and their relationship might change comic book canon.

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During a Fandango interview ahead of Supergirl, Jason Momoa was asked about his character’s history with the Man of Steel. “He got in my way a couple of times,” Momoa said. “I gave him sāsā, but we respect each other… sometimes. We’ll see what the future holds.” The statement confirms Lobo and Superman have a documented shared history within the DCU, and it suggests their dynamic does not fall neatly into the category of hero versus villain.

Is the DCU Changing Superman and Lobo’s Iconic Rivalry?

Image courtesy of DC Studios

In the comics, Lobo’s relationship with Superman has been unarguably antagonistic. Since his first appearance in Omega Men #3 in 1983, the Czarnian bounty hunter has been a recurring nuisance and occasional reluctant ally to the Man of Steel, with their physical near-equivalence making every encounter a war of attrition. The pairing works precisely because the two characters represent opposite poles of the DC philosophical spectrum, as Superman’s unwavering moral code cannot coexist with an entity who massacred his own planet for sport and operates on pure self-interest.

Momoa’s comments introduce a meaningful wrinkle to that dynamic by suggesting Lobo and Superman respect each other somehow. Of course, an actor describing his character’s worldview in a press interview is not the same as confirmed narrative canon. However, Momoa and Gunn have a documented, close creative relationship that predates his casting as the Main Man. Gunn himself revealed that Momoa was among the first people to text him on the morning his DC Studios appointment was announced, and the director has publicly stated he had been pushing for Momoa to play Lobo for years. That proximity makes it reasonable to assume Momoa’s understanding of the character reflects conversations with Gunn about the larger DCU history.

A “we respect each other… sometimes” dynamic would also align with how the franchise seems to be positioning Lobo from the ground up. The marketing for Supergirl has deliberately framed Lobo as an ally to Kara (Milly Alcock), with director Craig Gillespie describing the project as an “anti-hero story” at its core. Lobo functioning as a morally ambiguous co-conspirator rather than an obstacle fits neatly within that framing, and it also reflects the character’s genuine popularity among fans who have consistently been drawn to his irreverent energy. After all, if the Main Man is not a definitive villain, it will be easier to bring him back for more crossover opportunities. In any case, we are less than one month away from Supergirl‘s premiere, when we’ll undoubtedly learn more about the DCU version of Lobo, and maybe even about his relationship with Superman.

Supergirl is scheduled to premiere in theaters on June 26, 2026.

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