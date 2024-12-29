Wicked Just Set a Major Box Office Record That Was 16 Years Old

Wicked continues to establish itself as one of the biggest box office forces of the entire year. Universal’s adaptation of the iconic Broadway musical has proven to be a massive theatrical hit, breaking several records over the month since it was released. This weekend, Wicked broke another major record, this one perhaps one of the notable of them all so far.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When this weekend is said and done, Wicked will have a projected total of more than $636 million at the global box office. That is enough for the film to pass the total of Mamma Mia! back in 2008. That movie, also from Universal, made just over $610 million over the course of its lifetime.

What all this means is that Wicked is now the highest grossing musical theater adaptation in box office history. The film had previously become the biggest musical adaptation in domestic box office history, but this weekend gives it the top spot across the globe.

This kind of massive success bodes well for the second Wicked movie, which Universal already has on the schedule for next year. Director Jon M. Chu split Wicked into two full movies, filming them back-to-back and setting their release dates one year apart. There will be a ton of energy heading into the sequel next year, which has officially been titled Wicked: For Good.

“For Good” serves as an enormous moment in the story of Elphaba and Glinda. Saying more would probably get into spoiler territory for the Wicked sequel, but it’s safe to say that those two words are woven into the fabric of the musical’s iconography.

The theatrical numbers were certainly given a boost this week, thanks to Universal adding sing-along Wicked screenings into more than 1,000 theaters across the country. This gave fans of the musical the chance to actually participate in the iconic songs while watching the film on the big screen — without disrupting other theatergoers around them. Even though Wicked has been in theaters for over a month, it’s still adding great numbers every weekend.

“The overwhelming response to Wicked has been remarkable,” said Jim Orr, president of domestic theatrical distribution for Universal Pictures. “These sing-along screenings offer fans a unique opportunity to become part of the story they’ve embraced so enthusiastically. There’s something extraordinarily special about experiencing this beloved musical together as a community, and we’re thrilled to create that opportunity this holiday season.”

While Wicked will still be in theaters everywhere, the film is making its home on-demand debut this week.