Watch Ariana Grande React to Cynthia Erivo’s Wicked Makeup to Celebrate Home Video Release (Exclusive)

Audiences were blown away by getting to see the beloved characters from Wicked make their debut on the big screen, but audiences weren’t the only ones left speechless, as even Ariana Grande had an emotional reaction to seeing Cynthia Erivo transform into Elphaba for the project. In honor of the announcement of the film’s home video release, we have an exclusive featurette that highlights how Erivo embraced iconic elements of Elphaba to authentically and completely embrace the figure for the adaptation. You can check out the exclusive featurette above and watch Wicked at home this holiday season, which will be available to purchase or rent on December 31st on Digital.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Per press release, “Ring in the New Year with the grand cinematic triumph Wicked! After setting the record for the biggest opening for a movie based on a Broadway show ever and nominated for four Golden Globes including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, the thrillifying, must-have musical adaptation will be available exclusively on digital platforms to purchase or rent in time to celebrate New Year’s Eve on December 31, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Having cast a captivating spell on film audiences around the world, the film has earned Certified Fresh and Verified Hot designations on Rotten Tomatoes and a wickedly stunning ‘A’ CinemaScore. Experience the magic of the spellbinding film with a dazzling bonus Sing-Along version, a 40-minute journey through Oz that celebrates the film’s transformative on-screen magic, deleted & extended scenes, and so much more only when you purchase from participating digital retailers nationwide, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu), Comcast Xfinity, Cox, and Microsoft Movies & TV. Wicked will also debut on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 4, 2025.

“Wicked, one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, arrives on your screen as a generation-defining cinematic sensation. The untold story of the witches of Oz, Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, a misunderstood young woman who has yet to discover her true power, and Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman who has yet to discover her true heart. The two meet at Shiz University and forge an unlikely friendship – before their lives take different paths following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Their extraordinary adventures will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good. Wicked is an immersive, cultural celebration you’ll want to experience over and over again!

“Based on the stage play with music and lyrics by the legendary Grammy and Oscar-winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz, Wicked is expertly directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights). The film also stars Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once, Crazy Rich Asians), Oliver Award winner and Emmy nominee Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers), Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway’s SpongeBob SquarePants, Fosse/Verdon), Marissa Bode, Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes), and Jeff Goldblum (Jurassic Park, Independence Day).”

Bonus features on the upcoming release are as follows:

Sing Along – Alternate Feature-Length Version – Rejoicify, it’s your turn to sing your way through Oz! Sing along to all of your favorite Wicked songs as you join Elphaba and Glinda on their magical journey.

Deleted and Extended Scenes Pfannee & ShenShen Meet Glinda Reunited at Shiz University, Glinda, Pfannee, and ShenShen recall their past by performing a twirling routine together. Shiz Gazette Introduces Fiyero Excitement spreads across Shiz as word gets out that Prince Fiyero is on his way. Toss Toss Glinda teaches Elphaba the art of Toss Toss, with mixed results. Elphaba & Fiyero in the Forest The relationship between Elphaba and Fiyero takes a turn as they come to care for a lost lion cub. Elphaba’s Promise Elphaba makes a pledge to Glinda that they both hope will strengthen their friendship. Train Platform Farewell Glinda, Madame Morrible, and Governor Thropp gather to send Elphaba off to Emerald City. Boq & Elphaba Talk Elphaba challenges Boq to face the truth about his feelings for Nessa Rose, but she has difficulty doing the same when it comes to Fiyero. Train Ride to Emerald City Glinda and Elphaba expand their world by taking a luxurious train ride to Emerald City. In the Emerald City The bustling streets of Emerald City take Glinda and Elphaba one step closer to finally meeting the Wizard. Palace Monkeys Chase Elphaba and Glinda race through a maddening maze of winged monkeys determined to take them down.

Making Wicked – Return to Oz for a fantastic behind-the-scenes journey with this expansive look inside the characters, choreography, and creativity that make up the movie’s unforgettable world.

– Return to Oz for a fantastic behind-the-scenes journey with this expansive look inside the characters, choreography, and creativity that make up the movie’s unforgettable world. Welcome to Shiz – Unlimited imagination, couture fashion, and spectacular production design come together at Shiz University, providing a place for performers and viewers to be fully immersed in the fantasy. Designed from details in L. Frank Baum’s books, the uniforms, clever contraptions, and circular sets create a sprawling campus where magic feels like an everyday occurrence.

– Unlimited imagination, couture fashion, and spectacular production design come together at Shiz University, providing a place for performers and viewers to be fully immersed in the fantasy. Designed from details in L. Frank Baum’s books, the uniforms, clever contraptions, and circular sets create a sprawling campus where magic feels like an everyday occurrence. A Wicked Legacy –Take delight in the cast and filmmakers sharing personal memories of their first encounters with the original Broadway production, and how those lasting connections created emotional experiences while making the movie. Also highlighted are the iconic cameos that pay tribute to the cultural phenomenon that became one of the most popular musicals of all time.

–Take delight in the cast and filmmakers sharing personal memories of their first encounters with the original Broadway production, and how those lasting connections created emotional experiences while making the movie. Also highlighted are the iconic cameos that pay tribute to the cultural phenomenon that became one of the most popular musicals of all time. The Wonderful Wizard – Follow the yellow brick road to Emerald City for an in-depth look at the infamous Wizard of Oz. Inside the palace’s throne room, the Wizard himself, Jeff Goldblum, pulls back the curtain to peer at his character’s magic and mechanics with senior special effects technician Christopher Clarke, who details how the Wizard’s massive robotic head comes to life.

– Follow the yellow brick road to Emerald City for an in-depth look at the infamous Wizard of Oz. Inside the palace’s throne room, the Wizard himself, Jeff Goldblum, pulls back the curtain to peer at his character’s magic and mechanics with senior special effects technician Christopher Clarke, who details how the Wizard’s massive robotic head comes to life. Feature Commentary with director Jon M. Chu

Feature Commentary with stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

Watch Wicked at home this holiday season, which will be available to purchase or rent on December 31st on Digital.