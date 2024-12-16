Wicked: Part Two Gets Official New Title (And Fans Will Think It’s Perfect)

Movie fans always knew that Universal’s film adaptation of Wicked was going to be split into two parts. The two movies were filmed all at once, with their release dates set one year apart. The title card in Wicked even reads, “Wicked: Part One.” It was largely assumed that the sequel would be called Wicked: Part Two, but we now know that’s not the case. On Monday, Universal revealed the official title for the second Wicked, and it’s one that fans of the iconic musical will be delighted to see.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The title for the second Wicked is going to be Wicked: For Good. The new subtitle is utilizing the name of one of the most popular songs from the entire Wicked soundtrack. “For Good” is one of the final songs in the musical, and it’s certainly the most well-known song to be featured in the second act of the production.

“For Good” serves as an enormous moment in the story of Elphaba and Glinda. Saying more would probably get into spoiler territory for the Wicked sequel, but it’s safe to say that those two words are woven into the fabric of the musical’s iconography.

It’ll be interesting to see how Wicked utilizes its title card at the start of the second movie. At the beginning of the first film, the card read, “Wicked: Part I.” Even though the official title for the sequel is Wicked: For Good, it wouldn’t be all that surprising to see “Wicked: Part II” still on the opening title card.

Wicked’s Return to Theaters

Wicked: For Good isn’t arriving for another year, set to be released in theaters everywhere on November 21, 2025. That said, the hit film is getting a second wind on the big screen next week.

In addition to the many screenings of Wicked still filling theaters, Universal has announced sing-along screenings of the film that will take place on Christmas Day. December 25th will see Wicked sing-alongs in more than 1,000 theaters around the country, and those screenings will encourage plenty of crowd participation.

“The overwhelming response to Wicked has been remarkable,” said Jim Orr, president of domestic theatrical distribution for Universal Pictures. “These sing-along screenings offer fans a unique opportunity to become part of the story they’ve embraced so enthusiastically. There’s something extraordinarily special about experiencing this beloved musical together as a community, and we’re thrilled to create that opportunity this holiday season.”

The story of Wicked will continue next year with the release of Wicked: For Good, which picks up after Elphaba flies away from the Emerald City, breaking out on her own in the wake of the Wizard’s lies.