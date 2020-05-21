Will Ben Affleck Return to Batman After Zack Snyder's Justice League?

✖

DC fans got the shock of a lifetime when Warner Bros. announced that it is planning to release Zack Snyder's Justice League in 2021, on the HBO Max streaming service. The studio is actually pumping $20-30 million (back) into Justice League in order to complete Snyder's version of the film - including pulling the original cast and crew together again for post-production work. The official announcement of Justice League's Snyder Cut was openly touted by the film's cast - including Ben Affleck, who played Bruce Wayne / Batman in the film. It wasn't long before Affleck was a trending topic on social media, as DC fans everywhere are asking one big question now:

Could Ben Affleck return to Batman, Zack Snyder's Justice League is a success?

Like all of the headlining stars of Justice League, Ben Affleck was brought to the table by Zack Snyder's vision of an epic DC movie saga, and has remained fiercely loyal to the director long after their time making Batman v Superman and Justice League. Like Snyder, a lot of Affleck's frustrations with the Batman role had to do with being at the forefront of the backlash to both Batman v Superman and Justice League, two films where the studio stepped in and drastically changed the vision Snyder and his actors were making together. When Snyder dropped out of the franchise before Justice League, Affleck finished his PR obligations to the film, and eventually handed the reigns of Batman back to WB (and eventually they landed with director Matt Reeves and his The Batman reboot with Robert Pattinson).

But now Snyder is back at Warner Bros., and back crafting his vision for the DC movie franchise's big universe launchpad. Affleck is coming off some personal troubles, and testing the waters of acting again. It already seems he'll lend his talent completing Snyder Cut, and it's fair to speculate that film could motivate Warner Bros. to do Zack Snyder's entire Justice League Trilogy. If Snyder is back in the reigns, and knowing Affleck's loyalty to fan culture, he could conceivably come back to finish the "Snyderverse" saga properly. After that... who knows?

DC and Warner Bros. have already broken the gate open to diversifying their content offerings, by releasing Joker alongside a franchise universe that includes Jared Leto's Joker in Suicide Squad - and possibly any new version of Joker The Batman introduces in its corner of the franchise. There's room for Ben Affleck's Batman to exist alongside Pattinson's - more importantly, there a lot of DC fans who would still welcome him back with open arms.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will be released on HBO Max in 2021.

