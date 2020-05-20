Does Zack Snyder's Justice League Release Mean Trilogy Plans Are Back On?

✖

Zack Snyder's Justice League is finally getting released on HBO Max in 2021. Needless to say, DC fans who championed the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement are now celebrating their years of effort paying off. Not only will Snyder's unfinished cut of Justice League get released, Warner Bros. will be putting significant money into completing the film in full. It's that last part that's especially curious, as not even the most hopeful fan thought the studio would invest so heavily in Snyder's vision again. Now that we know Zack Snyder's Justice League will be a complete film, that answer only leads to another big question:

Will Warner Bros. resurrect plans for Zack Snyder's entire Justice League trilogy?

One big thing that's kept fan dedication in Snyder's Justice League vision alive for years, is the director sharing insights into what his multi-film Justice League storyline would be all about. It became an interesting conversation between the "DC Snyderverse" films we saw in theaters, and the actual larger story Snyder was weaving together. His Snyder Cut insights revealed an entire storyline about Darkseid and the Anti-Life Equation that started in the first film, and was all but exorcised from the theatrical cut (among other things). Now that we'll get the full version of Snyder's Justice League, with all those subtle plot-points unraveling, it's fair to ask: where does it all lead?

(Photo: Blue Wolf Artista)

Is Warner Bros. spending $20 - 30 million on a new version of Justice League just for fan closure? Or, if the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League is a big success, will Warner Bros. resume with the larger story this first chapter opens the door to?

The truth of the matter is that Warner Bros. DC franchise has been in a serious bind since Justice League failed to ignite the fandom. Now-successful spinoff franchises like Wonder Woman and Aquaman are inevitably tied to Snyder's Justice League continuity; Henry Cavill's Superman has been stuck in franchise limbo; and Ben Affleck's Batman departure made any future Justice League stories into a continuity minefield. It's very early (and far-reaching) to hope, but if Warner Bros. can pull together Snyder's cast to finish the first film, any successful momentum from that release could conceivably motivate them to finish the trilogy. That would be true closure for the hardcore fans who have been with this franchise since Man of Steel, and clear the deck for a new DC Film Universe to come.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will stream on HBO Max in 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.