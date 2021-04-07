Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Celebrate Bad Boys’ 26th Anniversary

✖

On April 7th, 1995 the world of action comedies got a little bit better when Michael Bay's Bad Boys hit theatres. The movie followed Miami cops played by Will Smith and Martin Lawrence and spawned two sequels, Bad Boys II (2003) and Bad Boys For Life (2020). In fact, the third installment was one of the only movies to have a full run in theatres last year before the pandemic shut everything down, which made it the highest-grossing 2020 movie at the domestic box office. Earlier today, Smith took to Instagram to celebrate the first movie's 26th anniversary.

"When we say FOR LIFE we mean it. Bad Boys came out 26 years ago today! @martinlawrence," Smith wrote on Instagram. Lawrence shared the same post, adding, "Today marks 26 years and we STILL riding strong! Bad Boys for life!" Both posts got a lot of love from other celebrities, including Jamie Foxx. "I seent it! When it all went down. Epic!!! Y’all can’t be phucked with!!!," the actor wrote on Smith's post. You can check out the video below:

After the success of Bad Boys For Life, a fourth installment to the franchise was quickly put into development last year. According to earlier reports from The Hollywood Reporter, Sony decided to move forward with the development of a follow-up to the third movie with writer Chris Bremner, who worked on Bad Boys For Life. At the time of the reports, it was said that Smith and Lawrence were expected to return. However, not much information has been released since Collider interviewed producer Jerry Bruckheimer last May. At the time, Bruckheimer revealed a script for the movie was in the works.

"We had a great experience on the first one, both through the development process with Tom Rothman [chair of Sony] and his team, and then through the editing process and filming process… We put together, along with their help, a movie that’s very satisfying for the audience, and we’d like to do it again, and I think they’d like us to do it again. We’re currently working on a draft for the fourth one," Bruckheimer shared.

In addition to Smith and Lawrence, Bad Boys For Life stars Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Paola Nunez, Katie del Castillo, Nicky Jam, DJ Khaled, and Joe Pantoliano. It was directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

Bad Boys For Life is now available for home viewing.