Will Smith’s Gemini Man Estimated to Lose $75 Million or More

Ang Lee’s Gemini Man isn’t faring too well at the box office. In fact, the latest industry reports suggest the movie will likely end up losing at least $75 million, if not much, more more. Through Sunday night, Gemini Man has grossed just $118.7 million worldwide, still $121.3m or so away from the reported production budget (and advertising spend) of $240m. Fortunately enough for those involved, THR reports the loss will be spread out between four parties involved in the production of the film — producer David Ellison’s Skydance Media, Paramount Pictures, Fosun International, and Alibaba. Skydance and Paramount reportedly joined together to put up 70 percent of the film’s budget while Fosun — the company responsible for distributing the movie in China — invested in a 25 percent stake. Alibaba was only responsible for the remaining 5 percent.

Gemini Man ended up panned by critics, resulting in a 25 percent Rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the worse Lee’s received for any film in his career. ComicBook.com’s Kofi Outlaw rated the movie two out of five stars, praising it for taking risk on its visual effects.

“In the end, Gemini Man is a bold experiment that tries to run a relay race before it ever takes a successful step,” Outlaw said. “The lure of Will Smith and the visual spectacle may be worth a matinee price to action fans, but other than that, Gemini Man will soon be lost in the same limbo it was stuck in for decades, before it was pulled out for this failed attempt.”

The film initially started in development in the late 1990s at Walt Disney Studios. Stuck in development hell for the better part of a decade, Skydance eventually purchased rights for the film from Disney and subsequently partnered with Paramount to produce the film. The movie’s full synopsis can be found below.

“Gemini Man (#GeminiMan) is an innovative action-thriller starring Will Smith (#WillSmith) as Henry Brogan, an elite assassin, who is suddenly targeted and pursued by a mysterious young operative that seemingly can predict his every move. The film is directed by Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Ang Lee and produced by renowned producers Jerry Bruckheimer, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger. Also starring are Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen and Benedict Wong.”

Gemini Man is now in theaters.

