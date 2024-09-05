Winnie the Pooh's Piglet Gets Bloody in Trailer for New Horror Movie

A Winnie the Pooh horror universe (or "Poohniverse") has been up and running ever since the character and his IP became public domain. Now, after the success of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey and its sequel film, a different creative team is stepping up to the plate with a slasher-horror film called Piglet, featuring a nightmare version of the timid little pig from Pooh's gang of friends.

The trailer is about as indie-slasher as it gets, without any of the stylistic flairs of a retro-looking '80s slasher, or even a hint of irony in its approach.

ITN Films is the studio behind this indie horror project; they released the Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey films, as well as knock-offs of popular horror releases such as Granny Krampus, The Bad Nun, Bloodslinger, and the Jack & Jill horror films. In that sense, continuing to milk the Winnie the Pooh IP for additional content is exactly what we'd expect from ITN.

Other public domain horror projects in the "Twisted Childhood Universe" include ITN's partner on Blood and Honey, Jagged Edge Productions, which is developing Pinocchio: Unstrung, a horror take on the puppet character. Bambi: The Reckoning and Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare will be doing horror spins on those two respective characters, and there will even be an Avengers-style crossover with Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble. Blood and Honey 3 is also on the slate, for release in 2026, while Sleeping Beauty and Snow White had projects announced, as well. As stated, these Winnie the Pooh and other fairy tale character-based horror projects are part of a new wave of character properties that are now becoming public domain – with Disney icon Mickey Mouse also beginning to cross that Rubicon.

Blood-Disgusting notes that Piglet will NOT be part of Poohniverse shared universe, but rather a separate standalone project. Judging from the poster and trailer, there will be a lot of confusion about whether or not this is THE Piglet killer that was established in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. The design and makeup look pretty much the same, so who can say for sure...

Piglet Horror Movie Synopsis, Cast & Crew Info

Synopsis: On Kate's 21st birthday camping trip, her friends encounter Piglet, a monstrous human-pig hybrid who brutally murders one of them. They uncover Piglet's origins and Kate must confront her past to survive the relentless killer.

The cast of Piglet includes Lauren Staerck, Alina Desmond, Valery Danko, Shayli Reagan, and Alexander Butler star. The film is directed by Andrea M. Catinella, and written by Harry Boxley.