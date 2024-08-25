Pinocchio: Unstrung, Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey Spinoff, Unveils First Poster

The Poohniverse will soon expand. After commercial successes with two films in the Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey franchise, Jagged Edge Productions is exploring other public domain characters to put a horror spin on. That includes an upcoming feature called Pinocchio: Unstrung, a horror-tinged retelling of Carlo Collodi’s timeless tale.

Jagged Edge finally released an official movie poster for the feature, which teases a slasher-inspired Pinocchio as he breaks free from his puppet-strings to go on a murderous rampage. See the poster for yourself below.

“The film will embrace practical effects at every opportunity, ranging from the doll itself to the title card of the film,” Unstrung helmer Rhys Frake-Waterfield said in a chat with Bloody Disgusting. “Having a budget significantly higher than my last film, Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2, I’m aiming to make this the definitive Pinocchio horror film and my best movie to date. Exciting cast announcements will follow shortly!”

Jagged Edge producer Scott Chambers told ComicBook earlier this year the hope was to eventually cross all these characters over in an Avengers: Endgame-style horror film eventually.

“We’re creating a universe,” Chambers shared earlier this March. “So my dream movie, honestly, since I was a kid, I wanted a film where they were all in it: Leatherface, Hellraiser, Chucky. I wanted them all in it. And I was like, ‘Well, that’s probably never going to happen,’ but I can now do this. So that’s where things are going with Peter Pan, with Pinocchio, with Bambi, we’re going to do this, and they’re all going to meet and they’re all going to cross over and it’s going to be madness.”

“That is 100% the goal,” he continued. “When you watch these films, these are all intro movies. So Winnie the Pooh, Pinocchio, Peter Pan, Bambi, they’re what either we’ve just made or we are working on right now. When you see the movies, look out for easter eggs, they’re littered in these movies. These worlds, they’re all in the same kind of universe.”

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey is streaming on Peacock while the sequel can be seen on Amazon’s Prime Video.